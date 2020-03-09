Victor Martinez
Víctor Martínez might have a horse in the Kentucky Derby

By Craig Calcaterra Mar 9, 2020
Víctor Martínez was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and won the 2014 Edgar Martínez Award as the game’s best designated hitter. He’s interested in more trophies, however. This time for horse racing.

Martínez is the owner of a thoroughbred named King Guillermo, and King Guillermo won the Tampa Bay Derby on Saturday. The horse was a 49-1 long shot, but sure enough that nag came in. Well, he’s not a nag. V-Mart paid $150K for the fella.

I have no idea how qualifying for the Kentucky Derby works, but the Associated Press says that King Guillermo earned 50 points toward qualification. He’s short of automatic entry, but Martínez can apparently pay like $6,000 and get a slot for his horse. Maybe that’s not worth the hassle if he’s a super long shot — it costs a lot of money and takes a lot of work to get a whole racing operation around the country — but I kinda hope he does it.

I mean, I’m not a betting man, but I’d but a sawbuck on a horse owned by a retired Hall of Very Good-level ballplayer.

 

 

Justin Verlander shut down with a strained lat

By Craig Calcaterra Mar 9, 2020
The Houston Astros already lost Gerrit Cole to free agency. Now they may be without co-ace Justin Verlander for a time too: general manager James Click just announced that Verlander has a strained lat muscle. He has been shut down.

Verlander left yesterday’s spring training game after just two innings and manager Dusty Baker described it as a sore triceps. Baker is no doctor, obviously, and the people who are obviously found something worse than that. Though perhaps not terrible, as Click said it was a mild strain and that “by and large, the news we got today was on the positive side.” Still, there is no timetable at the moment for Verlander’s return and no sense if he’ll be ready to answer the bell when the season starts.

Updates on Verlander’s prognosis, obviously, when they come.