Start of Japanese baseball season postponed due to coronavirus

Officials of Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s major leagues, postponed the start of the season this morning due to the spread of the coronavirus. The season was to open on March 20.
NPB officials said they were unsure when the season might start, but commissioner Atsushi Saito said it could be some time in April. He said, however, “I personally believe that we have no choice but to postpone at this stage.”
NPB had been playing its spring training games without fans because of the virus. The Korean Baseball Organization had cancelled many spring training games itself. Yesterday it was reported that Rob Manfred would be having a conference call today with all MLB owners about the outbreak, but that the league expects the season to proceed as planned.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have initiated contract extension talks with outfielder Austin Meadows. Meadows said, “I definitely would be open to something like that.” Extension talks haven’t gotten deep yet, just “some initial stuff,” as Meadows put it.
Meadows, 24, won’t become arbitration-eligible until after the 2021 season and wouldn’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season. However, as teams have shown in recent years, signing productive young players to contract extensions can save them a lot of money down the road.
Last season, Meadows broke out, batting .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs, 89 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 591 plate appearances. Only nine outfielders (min. 500 PA) had a better OPS than Meadows. Seems like a player one would want to continue to play for one’s team.