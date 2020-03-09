Michael Conforto heading back to New York after tweaking side

Newsday’s Tim Healey reports that Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is headed back to New York to undergo evaluation after tweaking his side over the weekend. Conforto already underwent an MRI but will meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek for more evaluation.
Conforto is 6-for-27 this spring. He was slated to be the Mets’ everyday right fielder, but Opening Day may now be in question for the 27-year-old. Last season, Conforto hit a productive .257/.363/.494 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI, 90 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 648 plate appearances.
I hear Yasiel Puig is still available.
During the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch. Calhoun remained on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field and taken to a local hospital. A CT scan indicated a fractured jaw.
On Monday, Calhoun underwent surgery to insert a plate in order to stabilize his jaw, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Calhoun should be discharged later this week. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. This almost certainly means he will open the regular season on the injured list.
In Calhoun’s absence, the Rangers could consider Nick Solak, Scott Heineman, and/or Adolis García in left field.