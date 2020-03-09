Michael Conforto heading back to New York after tweaking side

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newsday’s Tim Healey reports that Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is headed back to New York to undergo evaluation after tweaking his side over the weekend. Conforto already underwent an MRI but will meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek for more evaluation.

Conforto is 6-for-27 this spring. He was slated to be the Mets’ everyday right fielder, but Opening Day may now be in question for the 27-year-old. Last season, Conforto hit a productive .257/.363/.494 with 33 home runs, 92 RBI, 90 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 648 plate appearances.

I hear Yasiel Puig is still available.

