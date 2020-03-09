Francisco Lindor
Indians, Francisco Lindor ‘set aside’ contract extension talks

By Bill BaerMar 9, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd reports that the Indians and shortstop Francisco Lindor have, in Lindor’s words, “set aside” contract extension talks in order to focus on the regular season, which begins on March 26. The two sides were never really close to an agreement, unsurprisingly.

Lindor, 26, is earning $17.5 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining. He can become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Lindor has become the face of the Indians as well as one of baseball’s more popular stars. The four-time All-Star has won two Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, as well as a Platinum Glove. Across parts of five seasons, Lindor has hit .288/.347/.493 with 130 home runs, 384 RBI, 478 runs scored, and 93 stolen bases in 3,244 plate appearances.

If the Indians don’t feel like they can successfully sign Lindor to an extension, or if they simply don’t want to, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the club shop him ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Video: Pirates make two outs at home on the same play

Oneil Cruz
By Bill BaerMar 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
The Pirates made a laughable base running blunder on Monday afternoon during a Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Blue Jays up 2-0, the Pirates threatened Jays hurler Hector Perez, loading the bases with no outs on a Phillip Evans walk, a Kevin Kramer single, and another walk by Jacob Stallings. An Andrew Susac pop-up for the first out brought Oneil Cruz (pictured) to the plate.

Cruz slugged a 0-1 pitch from Perez that likely would have been a home run on most days, but with the wind blowing in from right field, the ball hit near the top of the fence. Evans scored easily. However, the faster Martin was hot on Kramer’s trail and both were thrown out in succession after a relay to home plate.

Oops. Brings to mind this famous Carlton Fisk play from 1985 in which Dale Berra and Bobby Meacham both made outs at home on the same play: