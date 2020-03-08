Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was carted off the field after being hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Calhoun remained on the ground for a few minutes and appeared to be spitting blood, but got up under his own power and was carted off the field.

Calhoun, slated to be the everyday left fielder, will undergo concussion protocol. The Rangers should provide updates on his status later tonight and tomorrow.

Calhoun, 25, was once a prospect in the Dodgers’ system but was traded to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish deal. Over parts of three seasons with the Rangers, he has put together a .258/.311/.468 slash line along with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, and 62 runs scored in 482 plate appearances.

*

Update: Calhoun has a fractured jaw. He will be reevaluated on Monday.

