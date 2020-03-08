Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was carted off the field after being hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Calhoun remained on the ground for a few minutes and appeared to be spitting blood, but got up under his own power and was carted off the field.
Calhoun, slated to be the everyday left fielder, will undergo concussion protocol. The Rangers should provide updates on his status later tonight and tomorrow.
Calhoun, 25, was once a prospect in the Dodgers’ system but was traded to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish deal. Over parts of three seasons with the Rangers, he has put together a .258/.311/.468 slash line along with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, and 62 runs scored in 482 plate appearances.
*
Update: Calhoun has a fractured jaw. He will be reevaluated on Monday.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have initiated contract extension talks with outfielder Austin Meadows. Meadows said, “I definitely would be open to something like that.” Extension talks haven’t gotten deep yet, just “some initial stuff,” as Meadows put it.
Meadows, 24, won’t become arbitration-eligible until after the 2021 season and wouldn’t become eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season. However, as teams have shown in recent years, signing productive young players to contract extensions can save them a lot of money down the road.
Last season, Meadows broke out, batting .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs, 89 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 591 plate appearances. Only nine outfielders (min. 500 PA) had a better OPS than Meadows. Seems like a player one would want to continue to play for one’s team.