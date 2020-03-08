Justin Verlander pulled from spring training start

UPDATE [3:58]: Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Verlander has soreness in his right tricep. His removal was precautionary. Obviously, this is something to monitor going forward.
[2:41 EST]: Astros ace Justin Verlander left today’s spring training game after just two innings. Brian McTaggart reports that Verlander was scheduled to pitch four innings.
Verlander had been dealing with some groin issues this spring, but it’s unclear if that’s what forced him out of the game. The Astros said that Verlander is being sent for tests and that manager Dusty Baker will give an update at the conclusion of the game.
Any extended absence for Verlander would be a serious blow to Houston. Although Zack Greinke remains with the team after being acquired at last year’s trade deadline, Verlander has been an incredible weapon atop the Astros’ rotation and has been a formidable weapon. We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.
Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich report in The Athletic that commissioner Rob Manfred will be having a conference call tomorrow with all team owners about the COVID-19 outbreak. Rosenthal and Drellich report that the league expects the season to proceed as planned.
The conference call is the first time all of the owners and Manfred have spoken together about COVID-19 and their plans for the potential impact of the disease on business. The NBA has advised its teams that they should be prepared to play games without fans in attendance. Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s top baseball league, has been playing its spring training games to empty stands.
Each MLB team is developing its own contingency plans, and the league itself is coordinating with the CDC.
As we wrote yesterday, teams are already limiting the access fans have to players by changing their autograph policies. With the outbreak only expected to grow in size, one can imagine that further steps may be taken within the baseball world to maintain security.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important first step.
