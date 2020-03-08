Justin Verlander pulled from spring training start

UPDATE [3:58]: Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Verlander has soreness in his right tricep. His removal was precautionary. Obviously, this is something to monitor going forward.

[2:41 EST]: Astros ace Justin Verlander left today’s spring training game after just two innings. Brian McTaggart reports that Verlander was scheduled to pitch four innings.

Verlander had been dealing with some groin issues this spring, but it’s unclear if that’s what forced him out of the game. The Astros said that Verlander is being sent for tests and that manager Dusty Baker will give an update at the conclusion of the game.

Any extended absence for Verlander would be a serious blow to Houston. Although Zack Greinke remains with the team after being acquired at last year’s trade deadline, Verlander has been an incredible weapon atop the Astros’ rotation and has been a formidable weapon. We’ll update this post when more information becomes available.

