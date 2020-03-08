Angels select Andrew Heaney as Opening Day starter

Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Andrew Heaney will be taking the ball on Opening Day. Maddon said that new Angels Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran were also considered, but that Heaney will be first out of the gate because of his long tenure in Los Angeles. He’ll be the first pitcher to face the scandal-wracked Houston Astros in the regular season.
An Angel since 2015, Heaney has generally been effective when he’s been on the mound. Staying on the mound, though, has been a challenge at times. Heaney topped out at 180 innings in 2018, after missing almost all of 2016 and 2017 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He also experienced elbow inflammation last year and was limited to just 95.1 innings.
The success of this year’s version of the Angels will heavily depend on the health and effectiveness of the starting rotation. Los Angeles starters as a group had a 5.64 ERA, worst in the American League and second only to the Rockies for the worst mark in all of baseball. Former top pitching prospect Griffin Canning has already been sidelined with elbow troubles.
Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich report in The Athletic that commissioner Rob Manfred will be having a conference call tomorrow with all team owners about the COVID-19 outbreak. Rosenthal and Drellich report that the league expects the season to proceed as planned.
The conference call is the first time all of the owners and Manfred have spoken together about COVID-19 and their plans for the potential impact of the disease on business. The NBA has advised its teams that they should be prepared to play games without fans in attendance. Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s top baseball league, has been playing its spring training games to empty stands.
Each MLB team is developing its own contingency plans, and the league itself is coordinating with the CDC.
As we wrote yesterday, teams are already limiting the access fans have to players by changing their autograph policies. With the outbreak only expected to grow in size, one can imagine that further steps may be taken within the baseball world to maintain security.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important first step.
