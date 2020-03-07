Rhys Hoskins
Coronavirus concerns lead multiple teams to change autograph policies

By Nick StelliniMar 7, 2020, 1:48 PM EST
The Nationals, Astros and Phillies all announced today that their players will no longer be signing autographs or shaking hands with fans. The decisions come as the highly contagious COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread throughout the country. The teams will instead occasionally distribute pre-signed balls and other materials.

The statements from the Nationals and Astros (who share a spring training facility) are identical, while the one from the Phillies is more truncated. MLB recently sent guidelines to teams about how to best combat the spread of the disease, which included avoided taking items such as balls and pens from fans. The Twins also recently put a no-contact policy in place.

It stinks that fans are losing a chance to interact with their favorite players, but it’s quite understandable that teams want to protect themselves.

The CDC says that it may be possible for the virus to spread by touching an object that an infected person has carried and then touching your mouth or eyes, and that people can carry the disease without showing visible symptoms. Baseball players frequently come into close contact with each other in dugouts and locker rooms, which means that it would be easy for an infected player to transmit COVID-19 from one another if one of them was sick.

Other sports leagues are taking preventative measures against COVID-19. NPB is playing their spring training games without fans in attendance, and the NBA sent out a memo to teams telling them to prepare to play regular season games under those same circumstances.

One imagines that more teams will introduce similar policies in the coming days as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed.

If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important first step.

Cardinals release Yairo Muñoz following unexpected departure from team

By Nick StelliniMar 7, 2020, 12:14 PM EST
The Cardinals placed innfielder Yairo Muñoz on unconditional release waivers, the team announced. The move comes after Muñoz departed spring training for his home in the Dominican Republic without speaking to the team.

The whole affair is surprising, given that Muñoz has been a useful depth piece for St. Louis. He’s appeared in parts of the last two seasons and has played well enough. Muñoz reportedly felt a pop in his hamstring in his last spring appearance and was scheduled for an MRI, but did not show up for the test. Per Derrick Goold, he relayed through his agent today that he “saw the writing on the wall” and didn’t like his role.

General Manager John Mozeliak gave further comments to the media:

It’s definitely an odd situation, and you have to wonder what’s going through Muñoz’s head. Being unsatisfied with your role is one thing, and there’s definitely added frustration from the hamstring situation. But just up and leaving is quite a radical step. If he’s healthy, one would imagine there would be at least some degree of interest in Muñoz given his past usefulness in the field. Making this kind of move, though, will make teams think twice about signing a player.

The Cardinals have a fair amount of infield depth between the minors and Tommy Edman‘s built-in versatility, but may now be in the market for another up-and-down type who can plug holes as needed.

