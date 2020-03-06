Getty Images

Clevelander pool and club at Marlins Park closes

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2020, 6:34 AM EST
When Marlins Park in Miami opened, the most talked about feature of the park was the big home run sculpture thing behind the outfield wall. When Miami’s new Derek Jeter-faced ownership group took over, they made a point of getting rid of that.

The second most talked about feature of Marlins Park when it opened was the Clevelander nightclub and the swimming pool behind the left field wall where fans could drink and/or swim during ballgames. The Clevelander, for those who do not know, is a famous South Beach hotel and nightspot and its presence at Marlins Park was aimed at classing up the joint and extending the Miami Beach branding to baseball.

The Miami Herald reports, however, that it is no more. The Marlins and The Clevelander have mutually agreed to discontinue The Clevelander At Marlins Park, the paper says, with both organizations being said to have “new priorities.” The official statement from Marlins chief revenue officer Adam Jones:

“We are appreciative of The Clevelander’s partnership at Marlins Park through the ballpark’s first eight years. We are excited about the future use and potential of the field-level space as a fan destination within Marlins Park for a wide variety of audiences.”

Fans will still be able to go over there to the non-Clevelander-themed bar, but the pool is going to be gone. The team didn’t give a specific reason, but one wonders how much a place like the Clevelander liked having its brand associated with a venue that was half empty most of the time.

Chipper Jones had a little trouble getting into the Braves spring training facility

By Craig CalcaterraMar 6, 2020, 12:36 PM EST
I’m going to be honest with you: I am horrible at identifying baseball players when they’re not in uniform. Absolutely awful.

I was once at a hotel where a baseball team was staying once and a bunch of them were down in the bar. I knew they were ballplayers and I knew what team they were on but I could not put names to most of the faces apart from a couple of super obvious cases. Ballplayers — except for the super famous ones — all sorta look alike to me, at least when they’re wearing street clothes.

Which is to say that I have no small amount of sympathy for the security guy at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, who was somehow unable to identify the second most famous living Atlanta Brave, Chipper Jones:

I’d probably have at least some issue telling Jeff Blauser apart from Greg Olson if they weren’t in uniform, but I’d like to think that I’d not have any trouble identifying Chipper Jones. Still, for reasons stated, I’m not gonna throw stones here. I will give Chipper credit for being chill about it, though.