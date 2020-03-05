Report: Yoan Moncada, White Sox agree to a five-year, $70 million contract extension

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Yoan Moncada is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on five-year extension. There is one club option. The deal buys out one free agent year. Two if the option is exercised. Jeff Passan of ESPN says the deal is worth $70 million.

Moncada, 24, was one time the top prospect in all of baseball and, for a hot minute, had some people thinking he wouldn’t live up to his potential. His 2019 season put that talk to rest in a major way, however, as he hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 homers and 79 driven in.

Moncada, along with Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, and Luis Robert, form an exciting young core for the Chisox and are all now locked up under long term deals. They, along with veterans Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and José Abreu, are going to make the White Sox a pretty popular pick to make a massive leap toward long-term contention starting this year.

