Report: Yoan Moncada, White Sox agree to a five-year, $70 million contract extension

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Yoan Moncada is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on five-year extension. There is one club option. The deal buys out one free agent year. Two if the option is exercised. Jeff Passan of ESPN says the deal is worth $70 million.
Moncada, 24, was one time the top prospect in all of baseball and, for a hot minute, had some people thinking he wouldn’t live up to his potential. His 2019 season put that talk to rest in a major way, however, as he hit .315/.367/.548 with 25 homers and 79 driven in.
Moncada, along with Tim Anderson, Eloy Jiménez, and Luis Robert, form an exciting young core for the Chisox and are all now locked up under long term deals. They, along with veterans Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel and José Abreu, are going to make the White Sox a pretty popular pick to make a massive leap toward long-term contention starting this year.
Mets minor league outfielder Johneshwy Fargas hit for the cycle against the Cardinals in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Mets, it wasn’t enough as the game ended in a 7-7 nine-inning tie.
Fargas hit an RBI triple in the second inning against Adam Wainwright, bumping the Mets’ lead at the time to 3-0. He doubled off of Wainwright in the fourth, singled off of Kwang-Hyun Kim in the sixth, and completed the cycle in the eighth with a solo homer off of John Brebbia to tie the game at seven apiece.
Through last season, Fargas had spent his entire minor league career, spanning seven seasons, with the Giants, but he became a free agent after last season. The Mets signed him in January. He reached Double-A for the first time in 2019. Fargas seems likely to open up this season with Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse.
Prior to this afternoon, Fargas had registered just three hits, all singles, in 16 spring training at-bats. Today’s performance bumped his numbers up in a big way and also garnered some attention, both of which could bode well for him in his quest to one day reach the big leagues.