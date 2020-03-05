Getty Images

Red Sox sign Collin McHugh

By Craig CalcaterraMar 5, 2020, 9:25 AM EST
2 Comments

The Red Sox sent off David Price in a trade and, even if he has escaped Tommy John surgery for the time being, Chris Sale‘s health is definitely a question mark. In light of that, Boston could really use some pitching depth. In light of that, they just announced that they have signed righty Collin McHugh to a one-year contract.

McHugh’s 2019 season with the Astros was cut short due to elbow problems. He ended last season with a 4.70 ERA and an 82/30 K/BB ratio in 74.2 innings spread out between eight starts and 27 relief appearances. He was better in his relief appearances than in his early-season starts. He was more regularly a starter between 2014 and 2017. In that span McHugh had a 3.70 ERA in 606.1 innings of work. He spent all of 2018 in the pen. He’s been pretty good, historically, at not giving up hard contact and at maintaining a pretty good K/BB ratio.

McHugh is certainly no sure thing given the state of his elbow, but he’s a reinforcement for a depleted Red Sox rotation.

Aaron Judge is ‘frustrated’ by a lack of a diagnosis for his shoulder pain

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
4 Comments

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge says he still hopes to play on Opening Day, but that he is “frustrated” that doctors haven’t determined the cause of soreness in his right shoulder and in the area of his right pectoral muscle.

Judge today that he still needs to undergo more tests. He said “we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on.” Earlier this week Brian Cashman said it was unlikely that Judge would be ready for Opening Day, but he walked that back a bit, saying that Judge was “feeling better.” All of this seems murky at best at the moment.

Judge won the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year award, but was limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and 102 games last year because of a strained left oblique. Unless he gets some unexpected good news soon, he’s staring down the barrel of yet another truncated season.