Red Sox sign Collin McHugh

The Red Sox sent off David Price in a trade and, even if he has escaped Tommy John surgery for the time being, Chris Sale‘s health is definitely a question mark. In light of that, Boston could really use some pitching depth. In light of that, they just announced that they have signed righty Collin McHugh to a one-year contract.

McHugh’s 2019 season with the Astros was cut short due to elbow problems. He ended last season with a 4.70 ERA and an 82/30 K/BB ratio in 74.2 innings spread out between eight starts and 27 relief appearances. He was better in his relief appearances than in his early-season starts. He was more regularly a starter between 2014 and 2017. In that span McHugh had a 3.70 ERA in 606.1 innings of work. He spent all of 2018 in the pen. He’s been pretty good, historically, at not giving up hard contact and at maintaining a pretty good K/BB ratio.

McHugh is certainly no sure thing given the state of his elbow, but he’s a reinforcement for a depleted Red Sox rotation.

