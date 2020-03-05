Mets’ Johneshwy Fargas hits for cycle against Cardinals

Mets minor league outfielder Johneshwy Fargas hit for the cycle against the Cardinals in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Mets, it wasn’t enough as the game ended in a 7-7 nine-inning tie.
Fargas hit an RBI triple in the second inning against Adam Wainwright, bumping the Mets’ lead at the time to 3-0. He doubled off of Wainwright in the fourth, singled off of Kwang-Hyun Kim in the sixth, and completed the cycle in the eighth with a solo homer off of John Brebbia to tie the game at seven apiece.
Through last season, Fargas had spent his entire minor league career, spanning seven seasons, with the Giants, but he became a free agent after last season. The Mets signed him in January. He reached Double-A for the first time in 2019. Fargas seems likely to open up this season with Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse.
Prior to this afternoon, Fargas had registered just three hits, all singles, in 16 spring training at-bats. Today’s performance bumped his numbers up in a big way and also garnered some attention, both of which could bode well for him in his quest to one day reach the big leagues.
Two years ago, the MLB Players Association filed a grievance against four teams: the Pirates, Athletics, Marlins, and Rays. The union claimed that the clubs failed to comply with rules regarding how they spend their revenue sharing money.
From 2017 to ’18, the Pirates’ Opening Day payroll declined by $9.5 million, from $86.3 to $74.8 million. The Athletics and Marlins had even bigger declines, but the Pirates have continued to slash payroll. As of right now, they are projected to open the regular season with a payroll of about $51 million. Biertempfel notes that the Pirates’ current payroll is about the same was it was eight years ago and ranks as the third-lowest in baseball.
The MLBPA has filed a second grievance against the Pirates, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reports. While Clark did not specifically address the Pirates when he spoke to Biertempfel, he said, “We view revenue-sharing recipients who remain in that perpetual rebuilding mode as a concern. It’s one area that in collective bargaining we’ll look to increase the club incentives for competitiveness. That’s part of the concern we have had and that we have voiced over the last handful of years, and it will be reflected in our proposals across the table.”
The Pirates have undergone more change at the top, as executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington was let go, as were president Frank Coonelly and manager Clint Hurdle. They were replaced by Ben Cherington, Travis Williams, and Derek Shelton, respectively. The club did not make many roster upgrades and actually traded away All-Star outfielder Starling Marte. Now a new front office has another grievance on its hands.