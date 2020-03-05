Mets’ Johneshwy Fargas hits for cycle against Cardinals

Mets minor league outfielder Johneshwy Fargas hit for the cycle against the Cardinals in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Mets, it wasn’t enough as the game ended in a 7-7 nine-inning tie.

Fargas hit an RBI triple in the second inning against Adam Wainwright, bumping the Mets’ lead at the time to 3-0. He doubled off of Wainwright in the fourth, singled off of Kwang-Hyun Kim in the sixth, and completed the cycle in the eighth with a solo homer off of John Brebbia to tie the game at seven apiece.

Through last season, Fargas had spent his entire minor league career, spanning seven seasons, with the Giants, but he became a free agent after last season. The Mets signed him in January. He reached Double-A for the first time in 2019. Fargas seems likely to open up this season with Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse.

Prior to this afternoon, Fargas had registered just three hits, all singles, in 16 spring training at-bats. Today’s performance bumped his numbers up in a big way and also garnered some attention, both of which could bode well for him in his quest to one day reach the big leagues.

