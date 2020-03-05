Chris Sale has a flexor strain; won’t throw for a week

Last night we learned that Red Sox starter Chris Sale will not undergo Tommy John surgery, though exactly what was ailing his elbow was not reported. This morning the Red Sox said that he has a flexor strain and that doctors have advised he wait another week before he starts throwing again.
His exact prognosis won’t be known once he starts throwing. If he does it without discomfort, he resumes his buildup for the season. If he has discomfort again, back to the drawing board it seems. Either way, he will definitely begin the year on the injured list.
Sale, who turns 31 years old at the end of the month, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Whether this one will top that one is yet to be determined.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge says he still hopes to play on Opening Day, but that he is “frustrated” that doctors haven’t determined the cause of soreness in his right shoulder and in the area of his right pectoral muscle.
Judge today that he still needs to undergo more tests. He said “we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on.” Earlier this week Brian Cashman said it was unlikely that Judge would be ready for Opening Day, but he walked that back a bit, saying that Judge was “feeling better.” All of this seems murky at best at the moment.
Judge won the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year award, but was limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and 102 games last year because of a strained left oblique. Unless he gets some unexpected good news soon, he’s staring down the barrel of yet another truncated season.