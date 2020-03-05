Chris Sale has a flexor strain; won’t throw for a week

Last night we learned that Red Sox starter Chris Sale will not undergo Tommy John surgery, though exactly what was ailing his elbow was not reported. This morning the Red Sox said that he has a flexor strain and that doctors have advised he wait another week before he starts throwing again.

His exact prognosis won’t be known once he starts throwing. If he does it without discomfort, he resumes his buildup for the season. If he has discomfort again, back to the drawing board it seems. Either way, he will definitely begin the year on the injured list.

Sale, who turns 31 years old at the end of the month, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Whether this one will top that one is yet to be determined.

