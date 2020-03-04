Getty Images

You really need to see Yapson Gomez’s windup

By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 8:41 AM EST
Yapson Gomez is a 26-year-old pitcher in the Giants system who, to date, has not pitched above Double-A. He has pitched well at times, but his strikeout rates aren’t particularly high for a reliever in this era. Originally a Cubs signee out of Venezuela, they gave up on him and, after last year, so too did the Indians. That’s how he ended up with the Giants.

Given that pedigree it’s hard to imagine that he’ll have a particularly lengthy major league career, if indeed, he makes it to the bigs. But if you watch his windup it’ll be hard to ever forget him, even if he falls short of the show.

Check this business out:

Given that the Giants don’t, to say the least, seem poised for strong contention in 2020, one hopes that Gomez gets a chance to bring that kinetic glory to a big league mound at some point soon.

Uh-oh: Chris Sale to get a third opinion on his elbow

By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 10:12 AM EST
Yesterday we learned that Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was sent for an MRI on his elbow and those results were, in turn, to be sent on to Dr. James Andrews. The same Dr. James Andrews whose name, when mentioned, is almost always followed by “Tommy John surgery” thereafter.

This morning we learned that Dr. Andrews has seen the scans but that the Red Sox are now going to forward them on to a Dr. Neal Elattrache for another opinion. It’s an opinion Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe characterizes as “a third opinion,” which I presume means that Andrews was second and the Red Sox’ doctors were third.

Abraham adds this, from Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke:

That does not sound like the statement of a team that is waiting to hear good news confirmed, does it?

I’m guessing a final update will come on this later today.