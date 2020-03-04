Getty Images

Uh-oh: Chris Sale to get a third opinion on his elbow

By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 10:12 AM EST
Yesterday we learned that Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was sent for an MRI on his elbow and those results were, in turn, to be sent on to Dr. James Andrews. The same Dr. James Andrews whose name, when mentioned, is almost always followed by “Tommy John surgery” thereafter.

This morning we learned that Dr. Andrews has seen the scans but that the Red Sox are now going to forward them on to a Dr. Neal Elattrache for another opinion. It’s an opinion Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe characterizes as “a third opinion,” which I presume means that Andrews was second and the Red Sox’ doctors were third.

Abraham adds this, from Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke:

That does not sound like the statement of a team that is waiting to hear good news confirmed, does it?

I’m guessing a final update will come on this later today.

Zack Greinke attributes higher velocity to working out less

By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
Satchel Paige was famously quoted as saying, “I don’t generally like running. I believe in training by rising gently up and down from the bench.” He also, in his famous six tips about “how to keep young” said “avoid running at all times.”

So, make no mistake: arguably the greatest pitcher in baseball history says not to work out very much if you can help it.

Zack Greinke is one of the best pitchers of his era. And while he didn’t cite Paige directly today, he certainly channeled him when speaking after tossing three shutout innings in his spring training outing against the Marlins. It was an outing in which he was hitting 91 on the radar gun, which is pretty hot for Greinke at this stage of his career. Specifically in spring training, where in the past he has routinely found himself mired in the mid to upper 80s in many seasons.

To what does he attribute his better veloicty this spring? Greinke:

“Threw more in the offseason, and . . . did some less workouts. So, workout less. Feel better when I workout less.”

The reporter asked him if it was a concerted effort to work out less. Greinke said “Yeah.”

Less is more, baby. Video: