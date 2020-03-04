Getty Images

The Pirates deep-cleaned their facility due to coronavirus concerns

By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 9:27 AM EST
1 Comment

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that a sanitation team conducted a deep clean of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training facility out of “an overabundance of caution” after a local man tested positive for coronavirus.

The team’s statement, referring to the Pirates’ spring training ballpark in Bradenton, Florida:

“In an effort to be as proactive as possible and perhaps in an overabundance of caution, we took advantage of our scheduled off day to professionally sanitize and deep clean LECOM Park. We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff.”

This news came the same day it was reported that Major League Baseball has established an internal task force to deal with coronavirus and its potential impact on the league and the season.

Get used to more of this kind of thing in professional sports as the outbreak intensifies, which all signs point to it doing.

You really need to see Yapson Gomez’s windup

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 4, 2020, 8:41 AM EST
3 Comments

Yapson Gomez is a 26-year-old pitcher in the Giants system who, to date, has not pitched above Double-A. He has pitched well at times, but his strikeout rates aren’t particularly high for a reliever in this era. Originally a Cubs signee out of Venezuela, they gave up on him and, after last year, so too did the Indians. That’s how he ended up with the Giants.

Given that pedigree it’s hard to imagine that he’ll have a particularly lengthy major league career, if indeed, he makes it to the bigs. But if you watch his windup it’ll be hard to ever forget him, even if he falls short of the show.

Check this business out:

Given that the Giants don’t, to say the least, seem poised for strong contention in 2020, one hopes that Gomez gets a chance to bring that kinetic glory to a big league mound at some point soon.