Report: Chris Sale won’t undergo Tommy John surgery

Earlier, we learned that Red Sox starter Chris Sale had a third opinion on his ailing left elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale’s MRI had also been examined by Dr. James Andrews who as Craig mentioned, has become somewhat synonymous with Tommy John surgery.

Sale will not undergo Tommy John surgery, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The news is relieving, but Sale is still likely to open the regular season on the injured list.

Sale, who turns 31 years old at the end of the month, is coming off of the worst season of his career, ERA-wise. Last year, he posted a 4.40 ERA with 218 strikeouts and 37 walks over 147 1/3 innings. A lot of that had to do with a career-high home run rate, surrendering an average of 1.5 per nine innings.

