Chris Sale
Report: Chris Sale won’t undergo Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerMar 4, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
Earlier, we learned that Red Sox starter Chris Sale had a third opinion on his ailing left elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale’s MRI had also been examined by Dr. James Andrews who as Craig mentioned, has become somewhat synonymous with Tommy John surgery.

Sale will not undergo Tommy John surgery, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The news is relieving, but Sale is still likely to open the regular season on the injured list.

Sale, who turns 31 years old at the end of the month, is coming off of the worst season of his career, ERA-wise. Last year, he posted a 4.40 ERA with 218 strikeouts and 37 walks over 147 1/3 innings. A lot of that had to do with a career-high home run rate, surrendering an average of 1.5 per nine innings.

Tyler Beede diagnosed with strained flexor, sprained UCL

Tyler Beede
By Bill BaerMar 4, 2020, 5:50 PM EST
Giants pitcher Tyler Beede exited Tuesday’s outing against the Rangers due to tightness in his right elbow. Per MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, the Giants announced that Beede underwent an MRI which showed a strained flexor and a sprained UCL. The club will seek a second opinion before determining where to go from here.

Beede, 26, was considered the frontrunner for the No. 5 spot in the Giants’ starting rotation. Last year, he posted a 5.08 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 46 walks over 117 innings of work in his first full season in the majors.

Beede’s injury opens the door for a handful of other candidates to join the rotation, including Tyson Ross, Trevor Cahill, Logan Webb, Andrew Suarez, and Dereck Rodríguez.