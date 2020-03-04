Pirates deep-clean their facility due to coronavirus concerns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that a sanitation team conducted a deep clean of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training facility out of “an overabundance of caution” after a local man tested positive for coronavirus.

The team’s statement, referring to the Pirates’ spring training ballpark in Bradenton, Florida:

“In an effort to be as proactive as possible and perhaps in an overabundance of caution, we took advantage of our scheduled off day to professionally sanitize and deep clean LECOM Park. We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff.”

This news came the same day it was reported that Major League Baseball has established an internal task force to deal with coronavirus and its potential impact on the league and the season.

Get used to more of this kind of thing in professional sports as the outbreak intensifies, which all signs point to it doing.

