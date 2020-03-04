Tampa Bay Rays
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Gambler sent threatening messages to athletes, including Rays players

By Bill BaerMar 4, 2020, 7:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times reports that a gambler, 23-year-old Benjamin Tucker Patz, sent hundreds of threatening messages to athletes, both professional and college, over Facebook and Instagram. Several of those players were on the Rays, identified in the criminal complaint by their initials: E.P., A.K., T.P., and C.R. We won’t bother deducing which players the initials are referring to, but it’s not a terribly difficult endeavor.

The messages included racial slurs, as well as threats to break into their homes to behead them and their families. The FBI investigated the threats.

A member of the White Sox, identified as A.C., and two other unnamed Rays players were on the receiving end of Patz’s vitriol. Sullivan notes that players on the Braves, Nationals, Royals, Indians, Orioles, Padres, Athletics, and Blue Jays received similar messages, as did members of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Patz sometimes sent threatening messages to the athletes’ family members.

In one message to T.P., Patz wrote, “Unfortunately 0-5 against the Chicago White Sox isn’t going to cut it. Because of your sins, I will have to behead you and your family.”

This is, sadly, a very real look into the private messages of professional athletes. Given the ever-increasing popularity of sports gambling and the ubiquity of social media, this seems like a problem that will only become bigger.

Report: Chris Sale won’t undergo Tommy John surgery

Chris Sale
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 4, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
2 Comments

Earlier, we learned that Red Sox starter Chris Sale had a third opinion on his ailing left elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale’s MRI had also been examined by Dr. James Andrews who as Craig mentioned, has become somewhat synonymous with Tommy John surgery.

Sale will not undergo Tommy John surgery, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The news is relieving, but Sale is still likely to open the regular season on the injured list.

Sale, who turns 31 years old at the end of the month, is coming off of the worst season of his career, ERA-wise. Last year, he posted a 4.40 ERA with 218 strikeouts and 37 walks over 147 1/3 innings. A lot of that had to do with a career-high home run rate, surrendering an average of 1.5 per nine innings.