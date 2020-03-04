Chris Taylor suffers setback in recovery from forearm injury

Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor has suffered a setback in his recovery from a forearm injury, MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports. He’ll be held out of action until his forearm is back to 100 percent. Taylor missed a couple of games last week due to the injury. He played on February 27 and 29 but hasn’t played since.
Taylor, 29, is coming off a solid season in which he hit .262/.333/.462 with 45 extra-base hits, 52 RBI, 52 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across 414 plate appearances.
With the Dodgers’ lineup even more stacked than it was last year, Taylor will provide depth all across the diamond this season. He offers the Dodgers the flexibility to be plugged in anywhere if a player needs a day off and can play most positions on a prolonged basis in the event of an injury.
Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times reports that a gambler, 23-year-old Benjamin Tucker Patz, sent hundreds of threatening messages to athletes, both professional and college, over Facebook and Instagram. Several of those players were on the Rays, identified in the criminal complaint by their initials: E.P., A.K., T.P., and C.R. We won’t bother deducing which players the initials are referring to, but it’s not a terribly difficult endeavor.
The messages included racial slurs, as well as threats to break into their homes to behead them and their families. The FBI investigated the threats.
A member of the White Sox, identified as A.C., and two other unnamed Rays players were on the receiving end of Patz’s vitriol. Sullivan notes that players on the Braves, Nationals, Royals, Indians, Orioles, Padres, Athletics, and Blue Jays received similar messages, as did members of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Patz sometimes sent threatening messages to the athletes’ family members.
In one message to T.P., Patz wrote, “Unfortunately 0-5 against the Chicago White Sox isn’t going to cut it. Because of your sins, I will have to behead you and your family.”
This is, sadly, a very real look into the private messages of professional athletes. Given the ever-increasing popularity of sports gambling and the ubiquity of social media, this seems like a problem that will only become bigger.