Chris Sale to get third opinion on his elbow

Yesterday we learned that Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was sent for an MRI on his elbow and those results were, in turn, to be sent on to Dr. James Andrews. The same Dr. James Andrews whose name, when mentioned, is almost always followed by “Tommy John surgery” thereafter.

This morning we learned that Dr. Andrews has seen the scans but that the Red Sox are now going to forward them on to a Dr. Neal Elattrache for another opinion. It’s an opinion Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe characterizes as “a third opinion,” which I presume means that Andrews was second and the Red Sox’ doctors were third.

Abraham adds this, from Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke:

Ron Roenicke on Chris Sale: Red Sox waiting for one more opinion from Dr. Neal Elattrache. “We need to get this right.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 4, 2020

That does not sound like the statement of a team that is waiting to hear good news confirmed, does it?

I’m guessing a final update will come on this later today.

