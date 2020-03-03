Christian Yelich
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Report: Brewers, Christian Yelich nearing agreement on $200+ million contract extension

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2020, 4:24 PM EST
2 Comments

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers and outfielder Christian Yelich are nearing an agreement on a contract extension worth more than $200 million. It is believed to be a seven-year extension.

Yelich, 28, is currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $49.57 million contract extension initially signed with the Marlins back in March 2015. He is due $12.5 million this year and $14 million next year. The club holds a $15 million club option for 2022 with a $1.25 million buyout. Per Rosenthal, it is not yet clear if the new extension will replace any of the remaining years on his current contract.

Yelich won the NL MVP Award in 2018 and finished as a runner-up to Cody Bellinger in 2019. He certainly reached new levels after the Marlins traded him to the Brewers following the 2017 season. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, Yelich has hit .327/.415/.631 with 80 home runs, 207 RBI, 218 runs scored, and 52 stolen bases in 1,231 plate appearances.

The extension is a no-brainer for both sides. Yelich gets paid like one of the game’s biggest stars, which he is. The Brewers lock down a supremely talented player who still has a few prime years remaining.

Update: Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the deal is expected to be for $215 million and nine years. Two of those years are ostensibly Yelich’s 2020-21 seasons, so the deal will cover seven additional seasons.

Alex Rodriguez’s advice to Astros: Show some remorse

Alex Rodriguez
Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 3, 2020, 5:29 PM EST
3 Comments

Alex Rodriguez knows a thing or two about being involved in a cheating scandal. In 2013, the three-time MVP was suspended by Major League Baseball for 211 games for his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug scandal. The punishment was eventually reduced to 162 games, keeping him out of action for the entire 2014 season.

Rodriguez, now an analyst with ESPN, spoke about baseball’s latest cheating scandal involving the Astros and stealing signs with technology. His advice to the Astros? Show some remorse.

The full segment from A-Rod, via ESPN:

I think the one thing that really has upset the fans is: You cheat, you win a championship, there is no suspension, and then there’s no remorse. And the last one I think is probably the worst one because people want to see remorse. They want a real, authentic apology and they have not received that thus far. And I can just tell you this, Matty [Matt Vasgersian], from a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage, I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history. It cost me well over $35 million. And you know what? I deserved that. And as a result, I came back, I owned it after acting like a buffoon for a long time. I had my apologies, and then I went dark. I wanted my next move to be contrite, but I also wanted to go out and play good baseball and change my narrative. The way you change your narrative is you have to be accountable. You’ve earned all of this negative talk. You’ve earned whatever comes your way, including whether it’s hit by a pitch or negative press. You have divorced yourself from having the ability to protect yourself.

Insightful stuff from Rodriguez, who has completely revitalized his public image and reputation since his 2014 suspension. While some may never forgive him for cheating, he rebounded well enough to not only join ESPN’s broadcast booth for the most prestigious regular season baseball program, Sunday Night Baseball, he also worked as a broadcaster for FS1, joined Shark Tank as a cast member, and hosted a show on CNBC.

The Astros have responded to their many follies with arrogance. Few members of the 2017 team have expressed any kind of regret for breaking the rules, excepting Ken Giles. They should heed Rodriguez’s advice if they want to move past this scandal and begin to rebuild their reputations.