Report: Brewers, Christian Yelich nearing agreement on $200+ million contract extension

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Brewers and outfielder Christian Yelich are nearing an agreement on a contract extension worth more than $200 million. It is believed to be a seven-year extension.

Yelich, 28, is currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $49.57 million contract extension initially signed with the Marlins back in March 2015. He is due $12.5 million this year and $14 million next year. The club holds a $15 million club option for 2022 with a $1.25 million buyout. Per Rosenthal, it is not yet clear if the new extension will replace any of the remaining years on his current contract.

Yelich won the NL MVP Award in 2018 and finished as a runner-up to Cody Bellinger in 2019. He certainly reached new levels after the Marlins traded him to the Brewers following the 2017 season. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, Yelich has hit .327/.415/.631 with 80 home runs, 207 RBI, 218 runs scored, and 52 stolen bases in 1,231 plate appearances.

The extension is a no-brainer for both sides. Yelich gets paid like one of the game’s biggest stars, which he is. The Brewers lock down a supremely talented player who still has a few prime years remaining.

Update: Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the deal is expected to be for $215 million and nine years. Two of those years are ostensibly Yelich’s 2020-21 seasons, so the deal will cover seven additional seasons.

