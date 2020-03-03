Rays’ Garret Whitley has multiple facial fractures from foul ball

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yesterday we wrote about how Rays minor leaguer Garrett Whitley was struck by a foul ball while he was sitting in the dugout during the Rays’ game against the Orioles in Sarasota. Today we learned from Rays manager Kevin Cash that Whitley has multiple facial fractures.

The good news: he does not have any eye damage. The bad news: Cash said Whitley will miss considerable time. Whitley never lost consciousness and Cash did not mention anything about a possible concussion or brain injuries, so presumably that’s not a concern.

Whitley took to Twitter last night:

Thank you to everyone who reached out with well wishes today. I truly appreciate every single one of you. — Garrett Whitley (@RealGWhit) March 3, 2020

