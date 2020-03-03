Getty Images

Rays’ Garret Whitley has multiple facial fractures from foul ball

By Craig CalcaterraMar 3, 2020, 2:31 PM EST
Yesterday we wrote about how Rays minor leaguer Garrett Whitley was struck by a foul ball while he was sitting in the dugout during the Rays’ game against the Orioles in Sarasota. Today we learned from Rays manager Kevin Cash that Whitley has multiple facial fractures.

The good news: he does not have any eye damage. The bad news: Cash said Whitley will miss considerable time. Whitley never lost consciousness and Cash did not mention anything about a possible concussion or brain injuries, so presumably that’s not a concern.

Whitley took to Twitter last night:

Video: Kolten Wong starts a slick double play

By Bill BaerMar 3, 2020, 6:34 PM EST
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong won his first career Gold Glove last season. He showed why he deserved it on Tuesday afternoon in a Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

In the top of the first inning, with Michael Brantley on first base and one out, Alex Bregman stepped to the plate to face Dakota Hudson. Bregman grounded a 1-0 fastball up the middle. Wong ranged to his right, diving at the last second to snag the ball. He then somehow flipped the ball with some gusto to Paul DeJong to get the force out. DeJong whipped the ball over to first base to complete the inning-ending double play.

It may just be spring training, but we can always appreciate good defense.