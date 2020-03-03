Chris Sale has a sore elbow, will have an MRI

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has a sore elbow. The Sox have sent him for an MRI. According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, the images will be forward on to Dr. James Andrews. Manager Ron Roenicke told the press that he’s “concerned” but doesn’t have more information right now.

Sale pitched a batting practice session yesterday and said he felt good. So much for that.

Sale was already expected to begin the year on the injured list, but at the time the Sox said it was due to him being sidelined with pneumonia and that he was thus a couple of weeks behind in his preparation. They said it had nothing to do with his elbow. That didn’t seem to make a lot of sense to me at the time. Now I suppose that’s academic.

Sale last faced hitters on August 13 when he gave up five runs with 12 strikeouts over 6.2 innings against the Indians. He was put on the injured list after that with elbow inflammation, ending his season at 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.

Now his entire 2020 season is at risk as well, it would seem.

