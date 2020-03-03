Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton not expected to be ready for Opening Day

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman told the media today that he does not expect either Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton to be ready for Opening Day.
Stanton has been dealing with a calf strain and has played in exactly one spring training game. Judge has a pectoral injury and has not suited up in a game yet this spring. Even if the injuries are quickly healed, they’re not likely to be up to game speed in the time left down in Florida.
This is nothing new for the Yankees, of course. Last year New York saw multiple stars miss a ton of time, Judge and Stanton included. This year the club is already dealing with the loss of these two sluggers, the season-long loss of Luis Severino, at least a half-season loss of James Paxton and a half-season loss of Domingo Germán due to his domestic violence suspension.
Amazingly, the 2019 Bombers got through all of that and won 103 games and the AL East title. Could they do it again? Sure. It’s not the sort of thing one really wants to count on, though, is it?
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has a sore elbow. The Sox have sent him for an MRI. According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, the images will be forward on to Dr. James Andrews. Manager Ron Roenicke told the press that he’s “concerned” but doesn’t have more information right now.
Sale pitched a batting practice session yesterday and said he felt good. So much for that.
Sale was already expected to begin the year on the injured list, but at the time the Sox said it was due to him being sidelined with pneumonia and that he was thus a couple of weeks behind in his preparation. They said it had nothing to do with his elbow. That didn’t seem to make a lot of sense to me at the time. Now I suppose that’s academic.
Sale last faced hitters on August 13 when he gave up five runs with 12 strikeouts over 6.2 innings against the Indians. He was put on the injured list after that with elbow inflammation, ending his season at 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.
Now his entire 2020 season is at risk as well, it would seem.