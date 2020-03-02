Tom Koehler announces retirement

Pitcher Tom Koehler announced his retirement from baseball this morning on social media. The right-hander was on a minor league contract with the Pirates, working his way back from shoulder surgery last year.

Koehler, 33, hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Marlins and Jays. Across parts of six seasons in the majors, spanning 784 1/3 innings (767 1/3 of which came with the Marlins), Koehler posted a 4.39 ERA with 604 strikeouts and 322 walks. Koehler did yeoman’s work soaking up innings on some otherwise very bad Marlins teams.

Koehler was optimistic coming into spring training, but didn’t feel right after throwing his first live bullpen, per MLB.com’s Jake Crouse. Koehler said, “It’s tough to be a pitcher when you can’t throw the ball. So that’s unfortunately where I’m at.”

Crouse asked Koehler about his post-playing career in baseball, perhaps as a coach or a manager. The hurler said, “I would not cross that one off a list. I would say that’s definitely a possibility. I’m still trying to understand all of the new-age stuff. I’ve read a lot of the books that have been written about sabermetrics and things like that, and I feel like I understand players very well.”

