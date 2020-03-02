Tom Koehler announces retirement

Pitcher Tom Koehler announced his retirement from baseball this morning on social media. The right-hander was on a minor league contract with the Pirates, working his way back from shoulder surgery last year.
Koehler, 33, hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Marlins and Jays. Across parts of six seasons in the majors, spanning 784 1/3 innings (767 1/3 of which came with the Marlins), Koehler posted a 4.39 ERA with 604 strikeouts and 322 walks. Koehler did yeoman’s work soaking up innings on some otherwise very bad Marlins teams.
Koehler was optimistic coming into spring training, but didn’t feel right after throwing his first live bullpen, per MLB.com’s Jake Crouse. Koehler said, “It’s tough to be a pitcher when you can’t throw the ball. So that’s unfortunately where I’m at.”
Crouse asked Koehler about his post-playing career in baseball, perhaps as a coach or a manager. The hurler said, “I would not cross that one off a list. I would say that’s definitely a possibility. I’m still trying to understand all of the new-age stuff. I’ve read a lot of the books that have been written about sabermetrics and things like that, and I feel like I understand players very well.”
Per Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Yankees have contacted the Mets regarding starter Steven Matz. It is, at this stage, unlikely the two sides come together on a deal, a sentiment also echoed by SNY’s Andy Martino.
The Yankees are in need of starting pitching depth. Luis Severino will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. James Paxton will be sidelined until May with a back issue. Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the season as a result of his suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.
The Mets, on the other hand, have a surfeit of starting pitching. With stalwarts Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman, the club brought in veterans Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello. Trading Matz would simply cement a rotation spot for Wacha. Wacha, however, is not the safest bet to stay healthy for a full season, so the Mets’ depth may be something they’d like to maintain.
Miguel Andújar interests the Mets, according to the Post. The third baseman appeared in only 12 games last year due to a right shoulder injury. The Yankees are looking to expand his versatility this spring, getting him some reps in the outfield given the injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Like the Mets with pitching depth, position player depth may be something the Yankees would want to hold on to.