Report: Yankees have contacted Mets about Steven Matz

Per Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Yankees have contacted the Mets regarding starter Steven Matz. It is, at this stage, unlikely the two sides come together on a deal, a sentiment also echoed by SNY’s Andy Martino.

The Yankees are in need of starting pitching depth. Luis Severino will miss the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. James Paxton will be sidelined until May with a back issue. Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the season as a result of his suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.

The Mets, on the other hand, have a surfeit of starting pitching. With stalwarts Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman, the club brought in veterans Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello. Trading Matz would simply cement a rotation spot for Wacha. Wacha, however, is not the safest bet to stay healthy for a full season, so the Mets’ depth may be something they’d like to maintain.

Miguel Andújar interests the Mets, according to the Post. The third baseman appeared in only 12 games last year due to a right shoulder injury. The Yankees are looking to expand his versatility this spring, getting him some reps in the outfield given the injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge. Like the Mets with pitching depth, position player depth may be something the Yankees would want to hold on to.

Follow @Baer_Bill