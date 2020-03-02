Getty Images

Rays minor leaguer injured by a foul ball while sitting in dugout

By Craig CalcaterraMar 2, 2020, 4:02 PM EST
1 Comment

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Rays minor leaguer Garrett Whitley was struck by a foul ball while he was sitting in the dugout today during the Rays game against the Orioles in Sarasota. He was hit in the face. After the game Rays manager Kevin Cash told Topkin that Whitley never lost consciousness and “wasn’t bleeding much,” but that he was sent to a Sarasota hospital for further testing.

It’s probably worth noting that there are seats in the dugout that are farther away from the batter than some seats in the stands. Seats those opposed to the expansion of protective netting over the past few years argued should not have been so covered because “people should just get off their phones and pay attention to the game.”

I presume a professional player in the dugout was not on his phone and that his response time to a batted ball is many, many times faster than anyone sitting in the stands. The fact is, paying 100% attention at all times while someone is batting is an extremely unrealistic ask and that some modicum of protection is more than reasonable and sensible. One would hope it wouldn’t take people getting injured to convince others of that.

Here’s hoping Whitley is OK and that his injuries are not serious.

Tom Koehler announces retirement

Tom Koehler
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pitcher Tom Koehler announced his retirement from baseball this morning on social media. The right-hander was on a minor league contract with the Pirates, working his way back from shoulder surgery last year.

Koehler, 33, hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Marlins and Jays. Across parts of six seasons in the majors, spanning 784 1/3 innings (767 1/3 of which came with the Marlins), Koehler posted a 4.39 ERA with 604 strikeouts and 322 walks. Koehler did yeoman’s work soaking up innings on some otherwise very bad Marlins teams.

Koehler was optimistic coming into spring training, but didn’t feel right after throwing his first live bullpen, per MLB.com’s Jake Crouse. Koehler said, “It’s tough to be a pitcher when you can’t throw the ball. So that’s unfortunately where I’m at.”

Crouse asked Koehler about his post-playing career in baseball, perhaps as a coach or a manager. The hurler said, “I would not cross that one off a list. I would say that’s definitely a possibility. I’m still trying to understand all of the new-age stuff. I’ve read a lot of the books that have been written about sabermetrics and things like that, and I feel like I understand players very well.”