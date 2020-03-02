Pirates shut down Steven Brault due to left shoulder strain

Pitcher Steven Brault has been shut down from throwing due to a left shoulder muscle strain, the Pirates announced on Monday. Brault will be reassessed in two weeks. He’ll almost certainly begin the season on the injured list.
Brault, 27, was solid at times for the Pirates last year, but finished with an ugly 5.16 ERA. He struck out 100 and walked 53 over 113 1/3 innings.
Derek Holland‘s chances of making the Opening Day roster have risen as a result of Brault’s injury. Holland joined the club on a minor league deal just over a month ago.
Brault may not be available to pitch for a little while, but he can still be booked to sing the national anthem, right?
Pitcher Tom Koehler announced his retirement from baseball this morning on social media. The right-hander was on a minor league contract with the Pirates, working his way back from shoulder surgery last year.
Koehler, 33, hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Marlins and Jays. Across parts of six seasons in the majors, spanning 784 1/3 innings (767 1/3 of which came with the Marlins), Koehler posted a 4.39 ERA with 604 strikeouts and 322 walks. Koehler did yeoman’s work soaking up innings on some otherwise very bad Marlins teams.
Koehler was optimistic coming into spring training, but didn’t feel right after throwing his first live bullpen, per MLB.com’s Jake Crouse. Koehler said, “It’s tough to be a pitcher when you can’t throw the ball. So that’s unfortunately where I’m at.”
Crouse asked Koehler about his post-playing career in baseball, perhaps as a coach or a manager. The hurler said, “I would not cross that one off a list. I would say that’s definitely a possibility. I’m still trying to understand all of the new-age stuff. I’ve read a lot of the books that have been written about sabermetrics and things like that, and I feel like I understand players very well.”