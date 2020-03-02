Pirates shut down Steven Brault due to left shoulder strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitcher Steven Brault has been shut down from throwing due to a left shoulder muscle strain, the Pirates announced on Monday. Brault will be reassessed in two weeks. He’ll almost certainly begin the season on the injured list.

Brault, 27, was solid at times for the Pirates last year, but finished with an ugly 5.16 ERA. He struck out 100 and walked 53 over 113 1/3 innings.

Derek Holland‘s chances of making the Opening Day roster have risen as a result of Brault’s injury. Holland joined the club on a minor league deal just over a month ago.

Brault may not be available to pitch for a little while, but he can still be booked to sing the national anthem, right?

