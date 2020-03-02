Mike Trout
Mike Trout destroyed a golf ball at a driving range

I don’t golf. I never golfed as a kid and, when I tried to take up the game in my early 20s — as a budding lawyer I thought I’d need to know how to play to, I dunno, “close deals” or whatever it was I thought lawyers and/or golfers did — I was not very good at all. I pretty quickly dropped it.

I do enjoy going to a driving range once in a while, though. There is something satisfying about striking a ball perfectly, and at a driving range you may accidentally luck into doing that once or twice bucket even if you don’t know what you’re doing. Golfers probably have good words to accurately describe that feeling, but in my experience it’s . . . a lightness? An effortlessness? Like all the weight and effort of your body just disappears into the ball somehow. It’s a very satisfying feeling and I understand, when that happens, the high that serious golfers, who don’t have to do that by accident, seem to be chasing.

I sometimes imagine that that’s also what great hitters feel when they connect with a baseball perfectly. Swing hard and miss and you feel failure. Swing and connect off the handle or the end of the bat and it probably hurts your hands and makes your body feel all off-kilter. But hit it right on the sweet spot and — crack! — it probably feels great.

Mike Trout, who hits baseballs better than any living human being, is one of the handful of guys who knows how both feel, it seems. We knew about the hitting, but last night he and the boys went to a Top Golf and he hit a golf ball approximately 180 m.p.h. and it landed on the moon:

The golfers among you can critique that better than I can — I’m guessing that’s not the most repeatable swing over 18 holes — but it sure is something to see. Even if it wasn’t in an Angels uniform.

José Bautista is hoping to come back as a two-way player

You may know that, after a 12-year absence, baseball is returning for the Olympics this summer. As part of that there will be some Olympic qualifiers played at the end of this month in Florida. Amateurs and players who are not on teams are obviously eligible to play. Likewise, players who are on 40-man rosters of big league teams but who are not on the major league roster are permitted to take part in the qualifiers.

Today Jeff Passan of ESPN has an article up about the Dominican Republic’s team as it heads into qualifiers. Among those players who are on the 40-man but not on a big league roster who plans to take part is Wander Franco, the top prospect in the Rays’ system and, indeed, in all of baseball. Not a shock, really. He’d be a great addition to the D.R.’s Olympic team.

A bit more surprising: José Bautista, who has not played in the bigs since 2018. Only a bit more surprising, though, as he can still probably hit pretty well against the lesser competition in the Olympic games (Major League players will not be taking part).  But here’s the real surprising part:

Bautista is expected to play first base, a position he manned 30 times in more than 1,650 major league games during which he hit 344 home runs and drove in nearly 1,000 runs. He last played in the major leagues in 2018, though he spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player, sources said.

That seems pretty far-fetched, but on Twitter Passan added this:

“@STR0” is Marcus Stroman.

I doubt Bautista will actually make it to a big league roster, but given that rosters now allow for 26 players, and given that there are now special rules for two-way players, it’s not the most insane thing to contemplate. I bet teams will send some scouts to see him in the qualifier to see if the bat is anywhere close to serviceable anymore and, if it is, they may call him in for a bullpen session.