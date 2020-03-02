Getty Images

Keith Law: Rays have best farm system in baseball

By Craig CalcaterraMar 2, 2020, 9:32 AM EST
1 Comment

Last week we linked Keith Law’s top-100 prospects in baseball. As he has done for many, many years, he has paired that up with his rankings of the top farm systems in baseball overall. That dropped this morning. The top system in the game belongs to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maybe that’s not surprising given that the top prospect in the game is Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco. But the system’s depth extends beyond just the crown jewel in the franchise. Law notes the Rays’ “substantial pitching depth” and says they have “done well in stocking the system with middle-infield prospects.” It’s a good thing too, given the team’s decision to not spend a lot on major league payroll. Law says that low payroll should be well supplemented for a good while, though, as the farm system is good enough at the moment to keep them competitive for several years to come.

At the bottom of the list: the Milwaukee Brewers. Law notes that, in addition to trading prospects for big league talent — which is defensible when you’re on a win-now footing — the Brewers have not drafted well in recent years which is hard to survive when you’re trading away those prospects.

For farm systems 2-29, click here.

José Bautista is hoping to come back as a two-way player

Associated Press
By Craig CalcaterraMar 2, 2020, 10:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

You may know that, after a 12-year absence, baseball is returning for the Olympics this summer. As part of that there will be some Olympic qualifiers played at the end of this month in Florida. Amateurs and players who are not on teams are obviously eligible to play. Likewise, players who are on 40-man rosters of big league teams but who are not on the major league roster are permitted to take part in the qualifiers.

Today Jeff Passan of ESPN has an article up about the Dominican Republic’s team as it heads into qualifiers. Among those players who are on the 40-man but not on a big league roster who plans to take part is Wander Franco, the top prospect in the Rays’ system and, indeed, in all of baseball. Not a shock, really. He’d be a great addition to the D.R.’s Olympic team.

A bit more surprising: José Bautista, who has not played in the bigs since 2018. Only a bit more surprising, though, as he can still probably hit pretty well against the lesser competition in the Olympic games (Major League players will not be taking part).  But here’s the real surprising part:

Bautista is expected to play first base, a position he manned 30 times in more than 1,650 major league games during which he hit 344 home runs and drove in nearly 1,000 runs. He last played in the major leagues in 2018, though he spent this winter working out as a pitcher in hopes of returning as a two-way player, sources said.

That seems pretty far-fetched, but on Twitter Passan added this:

“@STR0” is Marcus Stroman.

I doubt Bautista will actually make it to a big league roster, but given that rosters now allow for 26 players, and given that there are now special rules for two-way players, it’s not the most insane thing to contemplate. I bet teams will send some scouts to see him in the qualifier to see if the bat is anywhere close to serviceable anymore and, if it is, they may call him in for a bullpen session.