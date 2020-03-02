Cody Bellinger scratched from game with side soreness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers announced today that reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger was scratched from today’s lineup for the Dodgers’ game against the Reds after experiencing side discomfort.

Normally that would not be too notable a thing, but it’s probably worth mentioning that Bellinger was at the driving range with Mike Trout last night. It was part of a charity event put on by Albert Pujols‘ Down Syndrome charity foundation.

For what it’s worth, Bellinger was doing his fair share of ripping too:

MVP power on display at the @pujolsfound Topgolf event. pic.twitter.com/EHCBpphx8G — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2020

The Dodgers didn’t say if the side soreness had anything to do with his golfing last night. I doubt they’d say it even if it was the case, though.

Either way, Dave Roberts said it wasn’t serious, and that Bellinger was expected back in the lineup later this week.

Follow @craigcalcaterra