Ken Giles would give up 2017 World Series ring

Current Blue Jays closer Ken Giles was a big part of the Astros club that won a championship in 2017, recording 34 saves with a 2.30 ERA over 65 2/3 innings. Of course, as we recently learned, that team was up to no good, engaging in an elaborate sign-stealing scheme throughout the season, including in the playoffs.
We learned about the Astros’ cheating ways thanks to pitcher Mike Fiers, a teammate of Giles’ in ’17. Some have questioned Fiers’ motivation and authenticity for coming forward. “Why now?” some have asked. Others have suggested that Fiers ought to be willing to give up the World Series ring he received for his work three seasons ago.
Though no one has actually made the request, Giles would give up his 2017 World Series ring if asked, he told Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star. “Whatever they ask, I would oblige,” Giles said. “Because what was going on at the time was not OK.”
Giles says he was not involved in the cheating himself. He added, “It crushed me to learn about the stuff that went on when I was there.”
It’s easy to believe Giles because he was never comfortable as a member of the Astros. He said in September of 2018, nearly two months after being traded to the Blue Jays, “I’m actually enjoying the game more than I did for my entire tenure in Houston.” He described himself as feeling “trapped” and “out of place” with the Astros.
Giles shouldn’t have to give up his ring, though. The league isn’t vacating the Astros’ title, so it’s a pointless exercise based on that alone. More importantly, the league doesn’t cover the cost of the rings; they were paid for by team owner Jim Crane. A lot of fans are understandably concerned with superficial things like vacating the Astros’ title and the players giving up their rings, but neither addresses the root issue, which is that the league incentivizes cheating, partially because it does very little to prevent it. Giles returning his ring might make a few non-Astros fans feel better, but it’s ultimately not worth the effort.
It was reported a couple of days ago that Angels starter Griffin Canning has a problem with his UCL, as well as joint irritation. Canning was to undergo a battery of tests to further assess the problem, and was supposed to throw yesterday as part of those tests. Joe Maddon told reporters today that that didn’t happen, and now the Angels are sending Canning for even more tests to determine whether the previously reported joint issue is the real problem. Maddon said that Canning will probably be on the IL on Opening Day.
Not being able to throw is never a good sign for a pitcher, so one way or another this is probably going to end poorly for Canning. The Angels were counting on major contributions from Canning in his sophomore campaign, given the dismal state of the Los Angeles pitching staff last year and the heightened expectations for the coming season.
The Angels added Dylan Bundy, Julio Teheran and Matt Andriese to the mix this winter, and nearly traded for Ross Stripling. That transaction was nixed by owner Arte Moreno due to his frustrations with delays caused by the holdups in the Mookie Betts trade negotiations. Shohei Ohtani is also expected to resume pitching at some point this summer. Canning had a fairly notable pedigree as a prospect, and was hoping to do better than his 4.58 ERA from last season.
Whether Canning will be on the mound at all this year remains to be seen. A joint issue might have a more reasonable rehab timeline than Tommy John surgery, but it’s difficult to speculate without knowing specifics.
The injury underscores the Angels’ long-running pitching woes, and calls attention to the fact that they have again walked away from free agency without an impact starting pitcher. The team deserves credit for the Anthony Rendon signing and the addition of useful arms like Bundy and Teheran. But Mike Trout has only appeared in three playoff games, and the pitching staff didn’t exactly seem primed to get him back to October even before Canning’s woes began.
Los Angeles does have a much-improved farm system, and has the sort of prospect capital necessary to go get a starter. Major pitching trades at this time of year are almost unheard of, but it may behoove GM Billy Eppler to find a way to get someone like Matthew Boyd fitted for an Angels uniform later this summer.
