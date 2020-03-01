Blake Snell hoping to be ready for Opening Day following elbow soreness

Rays starter Blake Snell told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that he’s hopeful he’ll be ready for the start of the season following a bout of soreness in his elbow. The former Cy Young Award winner received a cortisone shot following his first outing of spring training this past Wednesday, when he reported his discomfort to the team.
Snell underwent a procedure last July to remove bone chips from his elbow and it’s possible that this recent soreness is a residual effect of the surgery. Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Times yesterday that the trouble is in the outer part of Snell’s elbow, which means that there isn’t any concern about his UCL. A CT scan showed that there aren’t any new bone chips.
The left-hander is throwing again and says that he feels “great so the Rays might be out of the woods, but Snell wouldn’t commit to being ready to go on Opening Day just yet.
The Rays have no shortage of pitching depth in the event that Snell is unable to pitch at the start of the season. Last year’s trade for Trevor Richards provides the most immediate option to slide into the rotation, but Tampa Bay also has Brendan McKay, Anthony Banda and Jalen Beeks waiting in the wings. Former top prospect Brent Honeywell has only just started throwing as he recovers from a series of injuries, so the screwball specialist is likely still a ways away.
Snell was limited to just 107 innings last year because of the bone chips, but he’s still a formidable talent when healthy. The Rays may have the pitching to cushion any possible absence for him, but he’s still Blake Snell. They want him on the mound early and often, especially with the AL East shaping up to be a grueling slugfest with the Yankees.
Follow @StelliniTweets
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network during this afternoon’s game that the Yankees have no timetable for when Aaron Judge will be ready to play in spring training games. Judge has been limited in his baseball activities so far due to a balky shoulder that has required “maintenance,” according to the Yankees. The big right fielder recently began hitting in the cage but has not seen pitching in games. Boone said that Judge is going through a series of tests as the Yankees continue to monitor his health.
The Yankees’ relationship with the injury bug has seemed to pick up right where it left off in 2019. Starter James Paxton has undergone back surgery, while fellow pitcher Luis Severino just had Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile slugger Giancarlo Stanton is down with a calf strain that may keep him from being ready for Opening Day, and outfielder Aaron Hicks is recovering from his own Tommy John procedure that he had late in October.
Last season’s cascade of injuries led to the Yankees overhauling their training staff over the winter. Whether Judge and Stanton’s current woes are lingering effects from the team’s old training methods is unknown, but Boone and the rest of the organization can’t be thrilled.
There hasn’t been any talk of Judge potentially missing Opening Day just yet, but the Yankees have a fair amount of outfield depth. Clint Frazier and Mike Tauchman are the presumptive favorites to handle left field in Stanton’s stead, and Miguel Andújar has been learning to play left as well as a way to get his bat into the lineup. Utility man Tyler Wade can play the outfield, and the Yankees also have veterans Zack Granite and Rosell Herrera in camp.
Those guys aren’t MVP-level talents like Judge. The Yankees would like to have the face of their franchise firing on all cylinders.
It’s not what you want.
Follow @StelliniTweets