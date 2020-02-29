Yankees don’t know when Aaron Judge will be ready for game action

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network during this afternoon’s game that the Yankees have no timetable for when Aaron Judge will be ready to play in spring training games. Judge has been limited in his baseball activities so far due to a balky shoulder that has required “maintenance,” according to the Yankees. The big right fielder recently began hitting in the cage but has not seen pitching in games. Boone said that Judge is going through a series of tests as the Yankees continue to monitor his health.
The Yankees’ relationship with the injury bug has seemed to pick up right where it left off in 2019. Starter James Paxton has undergone back surgery, while fellow pitcher Luis Severino just had Tommy John surgery. Meanwhile slugger Giancarlo Stanton is down with a calf strain that may keep him from being ready for Opening Day, and outfielder Aaron Hicks is recovering from his own Tommy John procedure that he had late in October.
Last season’s cascade of injuries led to the Yankees overhauling their training staff over the winter. Whether Judge and Stanton’s current woes are lingering effects from the team’s old training methods is unknown, but Boone and the rest of the organization can’t be thrilled.
There hasn’t been any talk of Judge potentially missing Opening Day just yet, but the Yankees have a fair amount of outfield depth. Clint Frazier and Mike Tauchman are the presumptive favorites to handle left field in Stanton’s stead, and Miguel Andújar has been learning to play left as well as a way to get his bat into the lineup. Utility man Tyler Wade can play the outfield, and the Yankees also have veterans Zack Granite and Rosell Herrera in camp.
Those guys aren’t MVP-level talents like Judge. The Yankees would like to have the face of their franchise firing on all cylinders.
It’s not what you want.
New Twins starter Kenta Maeda posted a video on YouTube in which he says that he asked the Dodgers for a trade (h/t to Dylan Hernandez for the translation). Maeda eventually got his wish when he was traded to Minnesota just before the start of camp.
The news is hardly shocking. Maeda had been with the Dodgers since 2016, when he made the jump to MLB from the Japanese league. He signed an eight-year deal with a base salary of just $25 million, with a lot more money being tied up in performance incentives. The full details of Maeda’s deal can be found here at Cot’s Baseball Contracts (a fantastic resource) but basically, Maeda gets fairly substantial bonuses tied to both the number of games he starts and the amount of innings he pitches. It’s exactly the sort of contract that the MLBPA doesn’t like to see. Baseball money is guaranteed, except in deals like this one.
So, lo and behold, the Dodgers started limiting the number of games Maeda worked as a starter, instead deploying him more and more often as a reliever. And to be clear, Maeda’s damn good when he’s coming out of the bullpen. He’s been used that way in the playoffs for the last few years, and he’s been great. Yet by all accounts, Maeda made it clear to the Dodgers that he wanted to be a starter. Being a starter is a point of pride for pitchers, and moreover, that’s how he gets his money.
Players are expected to do what’s necessary for the team to win, but there’s also an expected amount of good faith that goes into the relationships between players and teams. It sure looks like the uber-wealthy Dodgers jerked Maeda around to save some cash. It’s no wonder that he was unhappy there, and it’s no wonder that he requested a trade.
This sort of cynical philosophy is right up the Dodgers’ alley. The new IL rule (10 days for position players, 15 for pitchers) was basically created to stop the Dodgers from fudging IL stints for their pitchers to conserve innings and draw on their considerable depth at Triple-A. They’re the brain geniuses who gave us crimes.xlsx. Of course they used Maeda’s contract against him.
The Twins are going to use Maeda in the rotation, which means he should have every chance to hit those incentives. And not for nothing, he gets to do that with a team that won more than 100 games last year, just like the Dodgers.
Good for him. Hopefully the Twins don’t start playing with his earnings too.
