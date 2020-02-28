Getty Images

Members of Congress urge Curt Flood’s election to the Hall of Fame

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 28, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
Yesterday Members of Congress sent a letter to the Baseball Hall of Fame urging Curt Flood’s election. He will, theoretically anyway, be eligible to be voted on this December by the Golden Days Committee, which is the iteration of the Eras Committees (formerly the Veterans Committee) which covers 1950-1969. In all, 102 Members of Congress signed the letter, the text of which can be seen below.

The idea, in addition to simply just attaining recognition for Flood’s baseball career, which many believe is long overdue, would be to have it coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the beginning of Flood’s quest to have some semblance of control over the course of his career.

That quest began when the Cardinals traded Flood — then a 14-year veteran who, like every other player of the time, had never gotten a say about where he’d work — to Philadelphia. Flood refused to report to the Phillies, sending a letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn in which he wrote, “I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes.” Flood, with the support and assistance of Marvin Miller and the MLBPA, would launch litigation against Major League Baseball that, while unsuccessful, would prove massively influential and would help pave the way for free agency in baseball a few years later.

Maryland Representative David Trone, who is leading the push for Flood’s enshrinement, had this to say yesterday:

“Curt Flood changed the game of baseball when he courageously spoke truth to power in the name of what was right. Flood sacrificed his own career so players after him could have free agency, leaving one of the biggest impacts on the game to this day. It’s about time we all come together to recognize these distinctly American actions and induct Curt Flood into the Hall of Fame.”

Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri added:

“A copy of the letter Curt Flood wrote in 1969 is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and he should be there too. As a lifelong Cardinals fan, I have always admired the talent he brought to the game and his bravery off the field. He deserves to be honored with his rightful place alongside America’s greatest baseball players.”

Flood was on the BBWAA Hall of Fame ballot for a full 15 seasons, but topped out at just over 15% support before falling off the ballot in 1996. He passed away in January 1997. He was a Hall of Fame candidate three more times — via the Veterans Committee — in the 2003, 2005, and 2007. In the past, arguments about his candidacy focused mostly on his playing bonafides which, while quite good, do fall a tad short of Hall of Fame level by the estimate of most analysts. He had a career line of .293/.342/.389 (career OPS+ 100) with 1,861 hits and just 12 full seasons. He was considered an excellent defensive outfielder, having won seven Gold Gloves. He led the league in hits once, but his only other times at the top of the leaderboard came in plate appearances, at bats and, dubiously, caught stealing. He was a three-time All-Star and received some downballot MVP support in a few seasons.

The case for Flood, however, is obviously about more than just his playing career. It’s also about his impact and significance in the game. Until this year it was fairly safe to say that the Hall of Fame and its various groups of voters didn’t care about that sort of thing, thereby leaving Flood perpetually out of luck, but this year’s election of Players Association leader Marvin Miller would seem to change that calculus. If the Hall of Fame is now, finally, recognizing the contributors on the labor side — as it has always recognized management-side figures like former commissioners and owners — it’ll be very difficult to ignore Flood. Marvin Miller was a tremendously important figure, but the movement of labor is, ultimately, done by the labor itself, in this case the players. Flood was a huge example and inspiration in that regard.

The ballot for the Golden Days Committee comes out this fall. It’ll be interesting to see if Flood’s name is on it and whether, finally, he can garner the support so many believe he deserves.

Rob Manfred and Bud Selig ordered to sit for depositions in a foul ball injury case

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 28, 2020, 12:33 PM EST
This should be interesting: ESPN reports that a Chicago judge has ordered that Commissioner Rob Manfred, former Commissioner Bud Selig, and current Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sit for depositions in a lawsuit over injuries a fan suffered in 2017 when he was hit in the head by a foul ball at Wrigley Field.

Major League Baseball had opposed their depositions, claiming — per the article — that “no commissioner or deputy commissioner has ever been deposed in a lawsuit concerning a foul ball injury.” I’ll note that, legally speaking, that doesn’t mean squat. I’ll also note that it takes a certain insular and privileged mindset to believe that that kind of argument matters all that much outside of your own organization, but I suppose that comes with the territory of running a business that is immune to all manner of legal process the rest of the business world isn’t.

The crux of this lawsuit — and, presumably, of the depositions — is about why Major League Baseball has never mandated extended netting. Instead, as we have noted many times in the past, the league has merely recommended netting, leaving it up to the teams. I’ve speculated in the past that such a move was an effort to insulate the league from legal liability. That the league believed if it made a hard and fast rule on netting it would be responsible for fan safety in ways it never has been considered to be before. I guess we’ll see via this lawsuit if that pans out.

Just to review, though:

In December of 2015 Major League Baseball released a recommendation — not a mandate, just a suggestion — that teams provide expanded netting. Teams were “encouraged” to shield the seats between the near ends of both dugouts and within 70 feet of home plate. At the same time, they launched “fan education” guidelines about where to sit and whether or not they’ll be protected. While these recommendations were better than nothing, the fact that it (a) punted the matter to individual clubs; and (b) stressed the responsibility of fans to protect themselves as opposed to the league mandating protective measures, made those efforts to appear to be far more geared toward diminishing the liability of the league than actively protecting fans from screaming projectiles.

In the wake of the league’s recommendations only a few teams immediately extended netting, primarily because if you ask a business to do something but say it is not required to do anything, it is not likely to do a thing.

It would not be until September 2017, after a baby girl, just shy of her second birthday, was severely injured after a foul ball flew off the bat of Todd Frazier and into the Yankee Stadium stands along the third base line where she was sitting. The girl suffered multiple facial fractures and had bleeding on the brain. The stitches from the baseball left a mark on her forehead and her eyes were swollen shut due to the impact. She spent five days in the hospital. That, rather than league action, inspired the rest of baseball to extend protective netting. All 30 teams had such extended netting by Opening Day 2018.

The fan in this Chicago lawsuit was injured in 2017, after the recommendations but prior to most teams reacting to the girl’s injuries at the Yankees game. The fan in Chicago permanently lost vision in his left eye and suffered multiple facial fractures.

In any event: if I was deposing Manfred, Selig and Halem, my first question to them would be what prompted the league’s 2015 recommendations. Then I’d ask why they were just recommendations and not mandates. Then, when they presumably said “all ballparks are different and we can’t make hard and fast rules about how to set up features in every ballpark,” I’d ask them about every other ground rule that applies to the various parks in the league and ask what MLB has to say about them. Note: they mandate quite a lot from park-to-park in some instances. It can be done.

Anyway, I feel like it’d be a fun bunch of depositions, but no one ever asks me to go to those anymore.