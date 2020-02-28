Angels pitcher Griffin Canning has UCL damage

Yesterday we wrote about how Angels pitcher Griffin Canning, was sent off for an MRI on his elbow. Now we know what that found and it wasn’t good: he has “chronic changes to the UCL as well as acute joint irritation.” Which is better than a torn UCL, obviously, but it’s not great.
The plan: more tests, more rest, more observation, and more assessment. It’s possible that rest and rehab works in the end, but obviously Tommy John surgery looms in the shadows here.
Which would be a big blow to the Angels, who were counting on Canning, 23, to bolster their historically weak rotation in 2020. Indeed, the day before his MRI Joe Maddon said Canning was, “going to be very significant for us this year and for years to come.”
Now it’s all on hold indefinitely.
Around this time last year, the ink was drying on Manny Machado‘s 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres and Bryce Harper was about to put the finishing touches on his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. We had gotten used to premier free agents hanging out in limbo until late February and even into March. This past offseason, however, was a return to normal. The top three free agents — Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg — all signed in December. Once the big names are off the board, the lesser free agents subsequently tend to find homes. There were a handful of noteworthy signings in January, but pretty much everyone was off the board when February began.
There are a handful of free agents remaining as I write this, with one name really sticking out: Yasiel Puig. Last season, between the Reds and Indians, Puig hit .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 611 plate appearances. He was one of only seven players in the league last year to hit at least 24 home runs and swipe at least 19 bases. While Puig has had some problems over the years, he still possesses a rare blend of power and speed that would seem useful.
The Marlins, White Sox, and Rockies have been linked to Puig this offseason. His market has been otherwise quiet since he became a free agent. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggests Puig will have to settle for a “pillow contract” — a one-year deal with which Puig reestablishes his market value, aiming to pursue a multi-year deal the following offseason. Along with the aforementioned three teams, Bowden suggests the Mariners, Indians, Pirates, Giants, Red Sox, and Cardinals as other teams that could potentially fit with Puig, which is not to be confused with teams having expressed interest in his services.