Yasiel Puig
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Yasiel Puig is still a free agent

By Bill BaerFeb 27, 2020, 11:19 PM EST
2 Comments

Around this time last year, the ink was drying on Manny Machado‘s 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres and Bryce Harper was about to put the finishing touches on his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. We had gotten used to premier free agents hanging out in limbo until late February and even into March. This past offseason, however, was a return to normal. The top three free agents — Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg — all signed in December. Once the big names are off the board, the lesser free agents subsequently tend to find homes. There were a handful of noteworthy signings in January, but pretty much everyone was off the board when February began.

There are a handful of free agents remaining as I write this, with one name really sticking out: Yasiel Puig. Last season, between the Reds and Indians, Puig hit .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 611 plate appearances. He was one of only seven players in the league last year to hit at least 24 home runs and swipe at least 19 bases. While Puig has had some problems over the years, he still possesses a rare blend of power and speed that would seem useful.

The Marlins, White Sox, and Rockies have been linked to Puig this offseason. His market has been otherwise quiet since he became a free agent. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggests Puig will have to settle for a “pillow contract” — a one-year deal with which Puig reestablishes his market value, aiming to pursue a multi-year deal the following offseason. Along with the aforementioned three teams, Bowden suggests the Mariners, Indians, Pirates, Giants, Red Sox, and Cardinals as other teams that could potentially fit with Puig, which is not to be confused with teams having expressed interest in his services.

Report: Mets and Athletics among teams to show interest in Russell Martin

Russell Martin
Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 27, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Two weeks ago, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that veteran free agent catcher Russell Martin intends to play in 2020, but he has turned down some opportunities in order to address a “family matter.” Not much has changed since then, but the Mets and Athletics are among the teams to have checked in on him, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports.

Martin, 37, had the worst season of his career last year with the Dodgers, batting .220/.337/.330 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 249 plate appearances. It marked the fifth consecutive season in which his adjusted OPS declined. The same, unsurprisingly, can be said of his WAR, which peaked at 5.4 in 2014 but came in at 0.7 last season.

Despite his age and declining production, Martin is still solid defensively and teams still very much value having leaders in the clubhouse. One could do a lot worse than bringing in Martin on a one-year deal, especially on a team with a lot of younger players.

As they stand now, the Mets would have Wilson Ramos as the starting catcher with Tomás Nido backing him up. The Athletics have Sean Murphy and Austin Allen.