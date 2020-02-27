Getty Images

Kerwin Danley to be named first African-American crew chief

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2020, 7:23 AM EST
The Associated press has learned that umpire Kerwin Danley will soon be named the first African-American crew chief in baseball history. MLB will likely make the announcement official some time this week.

Danley, 58, called his first game in the majors in 1992 as a minor league fill-in and was hired as a full time big league up in 1998. He has worked two World Series and has worked ten other postseason rounds. He has also called two All-Star Games.

It’s quite a thing that it has taken until 2020 for there to be a black crew chief. Baseball, however, has historically lagged in hiring and promoting black umpires. The first black big league umpire — Emmett Ashford — did not make his debut until 1966, nearly two decades after Jackie Robinson broke the color line for players. In all, the Associated Press notes, there have been only ten black umpires in the game’s history.

As for Danley himself, in the nearly 11-year history of this website, we have only written one post about any bad calls he has made, and that was a very minor and ultimately meaningless bad call in a Rays-Orioles game in 2010. If you’re an umpire and you’re not making the news, you’re doing a good job.

Congratulations on the promotion, Kerwin Danley. Per what I said in the last paragraph, here’s hoping that we only mention your name when you are given postseason assignments in the coming years.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball just made the move official. In its press release, MLB announced that umpires Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt and Jeff Kellogg are retiring and that, in addition to Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez, and Jim Reynolds will be elevated to crew chief roles.

Chris Sale to start the season in the injured list

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2020, 10:21 AM EST
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said this morning that Chris Sale won’t be ready for the start of the season. He’ll begin the year on the injured list.

The reason is not, Roenicke says, his rehabbed elbow directly. It’s that he’s been sidelined with pneumonia and is thus a couple of weeks behind in his preparation. Roenicke, as paraphrased by Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, said that it was “unfair” to give sale “just four starts” this spring.

Which, as Rotoworld’s Matthew Pouliot observes, is kind of strange because Sale’s last four spring trainings have consisted of three, five, four and two starts, respectively, yet he has been deemed ready to go each year. Pouliot also notes that, if he was truly only a couple of weeks behind, as Roenicke says, he’d be ramped up to about four innings per outing or so by the time the bell rings as opposed to six, maybe, and that that’s not an unusual level of stamina for a starter in this day and age given the changes in bullpen usage. Ideal for Sale? Maybe not, but not the sort of thing one would expect to result in an IL stint to start the year.

An overabundance of caution informed by the fact that, well, the Red Sox aren’t intending to compete this year? A change in philosophy under the Red Sox’ interim new manager? Or is there something going on with Sale’s health at the moment?