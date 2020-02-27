Dodgers shut down nelson
Dodgers shut down Jimmy Nelson

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 27, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Jimmy Nelson cannot catch a break.

In 2017 Nelson was finishing up his best season of his career. He was on his way toward placing ninth among 2017 NL Cy Young Award candidates after turning in a 12-6 record in 29 starts and a 3.49 ERA, 2.5 BB/9, 10.2 SO/9, and 4.8 fWAR across 175.1 innings. It was a sweet season.

Late in that season, however, Nelson suffered a dislocated his shoulder after diving back to first base following a single he had half a thought of turning into a double. He underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum and strained rotator cuff. The rehab cost him all of 2018. He pitched in ten games last season, three as a starter, and was ineffective.

In January the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Nelson with thoughts of turning him into a multi-inning relief ace kind of guy. Today, however, Nelson came out of his bullpen session experiencing lower body discomfort. He has been shut down. It’s not a stretch to say that this makes him something of a long shot to make the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster.

Nelson has logged just 22 innings at the major league level since his misadventures on the base paths. Just a brutal stretch for a pitcher who has shown such promise.

No, the Astros aren’t being targeted for HBPs in spring training

By Bill BaerFeb 27, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
On Wednesday, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was hit by Cardinals pitcher Ramon Santos. It marked the seventh time an Astros batter had been hit in spring training exhibition games thus far, the highest total among all teams. As expected, teams are exacting revenge for the Astros’ cheating ways!

Well, not quite. The pitch Santos hit Bregman with was a 3-2 breaking ball that got away. Usually, if a pitcher is going to hit a batter as an act of revenge, he’ll attempt to do it with a first-pitch fastball.

José Altuve was also hit by a pitch against the Tigers on Sunday. The pitch, which looks to be the off-speed variety, appeared to graze his uniform as opposed to hitting him flush, so it was likely unintentional on the part of pitcher Nick Ramirez.

Other Astros to have been hit in spring training thus far: Alex De Goti, Aledmys Díaz, Osvaldo Duarte, Dustin Garneau, and Jake Meyers. Not exactly a who’s-who list of Code Breaker operatives.

Will some pitchers intentionally throw at the Astros this year? Almost certainly, despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s warning. Have they been doing it from the moment exhibition games began earlier this month? Certainly not.