Angels starter Griffin Canning goes in for an MRI

Griffin Canning was drafted by the Angels in the second round out of UCLA in 2017 and since then has been viewed as the future of the Angels rotation. He made his big league debut last year and posted a roughly league average ERA in 18 games, 17 of which came as a starter. Just yesterday manager Joe Maddon said Canning is, “going to be very significant for us this year and for years to come.”
Which makes today’s news less than welcoming: Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times just tweeted that Canning is going in for an MRI. No word yet on what that’s all about, but it’s usually bad news when pitchers head in for MRIs. UPDATE: It’s a sore elbow.
Canning is currently fourth on the Angels’ rotation depth chart behind Andrew Heaney, Julio Teherán, and Dylan Bundy, but they are definitely counting on him to be something greater than a fourth starter. Here’s hoping the news on him is not bad.
On Wednesday, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was hit by Cardinals pitcher Ramon Santos. It marked the seventh time an Astros batter had been hit in spring training exhibition games thus far, the highest total among all teams. As expected, teams are exacting revenge for the Astros’ cheating ways!
Well, not quite. The pitch Santos hit Bregman with was a 3-2 breaking ball that got away. Usually, if a pitcher is going to hit a batter as an act of revenge, he’ll attempt to do it with a first-pitch fastball.
José Altuve was also hit by a pitch against the Tigers on Sunday. The pitch, which looks to be the off-speed variety, appeared to graze his uniform as opposed to hitting him flush, so it was likely unintentional on the part of pitcher Nick Ramirez.
Other Astros to have been hit in spring training thus far: Alex De Goti, Aledmys Díaz, Osvaldo Duarte, Dustin Garneau, and Jake Meyers. Not exactly a who’s-who list of Code Breaker operatives.
Will some pitchers intentionally throw at the Astros this year? Almost certainly, despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s warning. Have they been doing it from the moment exhibition games began earlier this month? Certainly not.