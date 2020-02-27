Angels starter Griffin Canning goes in for an MRI

Griffin Canning was drafted by the Angels in the second round out of UCLA in 2017 and since then has been viewed as the future of the Angels rotation. He made his big league debut last year and posted a roughly league average ERA in 18 games, 17 of which came as a starter. Just yesterday manager Joe Maddon said Canning is, “going to be very significant for us this year and for years to come.”

Which makes today’s news less than welcoming: Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times just tweeted that Canning is going in for an MRI. No word yet on what that’s all about, but it’s usually bad news when pitchers head in for MRIs. UPDATE: It’s a sore elbow.

Canning is currently fourth on the Angels’ rotation depth chart behind Andrew Heaney, Julio Teherán, and Dylan Bundy, but they are definitely counting on him to be something greater than a fourth starter. Here’s hoping the news on him is not bad.

