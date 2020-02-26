Red Sox prospect quarantined for coronavirus concerns

Boston Red Sox prospect Chih-Jung Liu, who was in Taiwan until last week, has been placed in quarantine in his Fort Myers, Florida hotel room as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Liu, 20, says he feels fine and has shown no symptoms. If that continues through the weekend, he’ll be released. Liu is actually the second Red Sox player from Taiwan that the team has quarantined this spring, as infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was also quarantined earlier this month. A Red Sox spokesman told the Boston Globe that the team was doing this out of “an overabundance of caution.”
Liu Was named MVP of the 2019 Asian Baseball Championship, after which he signed with Boston last fall. He’ll be assigned to a minor league team after extended spring training.
The World Baseball Classic announced on Wednesday that Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
Tebow, 32, was born in the Philippines on August 14, 1987. His parents had moved to the Philippines two years prior to set up a ministry there. The trio moved to Florida when Tebow was three years old.
Tebow is coming off of a rough 2019 season with Triple-A Syracuse. He was among the worst hitters in the minors, batting .163/.240/.255 in 264 plate appearances before a finger injury ended his season in July.
The Philippines and Czech Republic teams will open the WBC qualifying round on March 20 with Spain and New Zealand playing later that evening. The winners of those games will have to contest with Panama and Great Britain, respectively, the next day.
