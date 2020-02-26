Giancarlo Stanton has a calf strain

The World Baseball Classic announced on Wednesday that Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Tebow, 32, was born in the Philippines on August 14, 1987. His parents had moved to the Philippines two years prior to set up a ministry there. The trio moved to Florida when Tebow was three years old.

Tebow is coming off of a rough 2019 season with Triple-A Syracuse. He was among the worst hitters in the minors, batting .163/.240/.255 in 264 plate appearances before a finger injury ended his season in July.

The Philippines and Czech Republic teams will open the WBC qualifying round on March 20 with Spain and New Zealand playing later that evening. The winners of those games will have to contest with Panama and Great Britain, respectively, the next day.

