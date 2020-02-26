Giancarlo Stanton has a calf strain

In 2019 the Yankees were pretty much the most injury-plagued team in baseball history. If it could go wrong, it did, and if a guy could get hurt, he did.
So far 2020 is starting out pretty much the same. James Paxton is out. Luis Severino is out and now, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has a Grade 1 strain of his right calf. Manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton will be, “up against it” to be ready for Opening Day.
Stanton played in only 18 games all season long last year.
The World Baseball Classic announced on Wednesday that Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.
Tebow, 32, was born in the Philippines on August 14, 1987. His parents had moved to the Philippines two years prior to set up a ministry there. The trio moved to Florida when Tebow was three years old.
Tebow is coming off of a rough 2019 season with Triple-A Syracuse. He was among the worst hitters in the minors, batting .163/.240/.255 in 264 plate appearances before a finger injury ended his season in July.
The Philippines and Czech Republic teams will open the WBC qualifying round on March 20 with Spain and New Zealand playing later that evening. The winners of those games will have to contest with Panama and Great Britain, respectively, the next day.
