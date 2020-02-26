Brewers sign Freddy Peralta to a multi-year deal

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a five-year $15.5 million deal with pitcher Freddy Peralta. There are two club options as well, which would nearly double the overall value of the contract if exercised.
Peralta, who turns 24 in June, has amazing stuff. He has struggled so far, having posted a 4.79 ERA in 163.1 major league innings across two seasons, but people who follow him closely believe that he’s primed for a breakthrough. For now he’s a reliever — he’ll likely be a multi-inning fireman for the 2020 season — but he has was mostly a starter in his rookie year before assuming swingman duties last season. He could become one again if things break right in his development. Sort of a Brandon Woodruff track.
If that happens the Brewers will, quite obviously, have a bargain on their hands. If not, at least Peralta has some security on his.
John Altobelli was the coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team in Califorinia. He was well known in and around Major League Baseball having worked with and mentored several men who went on to big league careers. There was an excellent profile of him recently at The Athletic.
Altobelli was also a friend of Kobe Bryant’s, and his daughter Alyssa, like Bryant’s daughter Gianna, were members of the Mamba Sports Academy. John and Alyssa Altobelli were, unfortunately, traveling with the Bryants and others to a basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed killing all nine on board.
At Bryant’s memorial service in Los Angeles yesterday, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that he was texting with Bryant minutes before Bryant’s death. During the flight, it seems, Bryant reached out Pelinka to see whether he knew “a certain baseball agent in Southern California,” because he wanted help Altobelli’s other daughter, sixteen-year-old Lexi, find an internship with one.
Today the Los Angeles Times reports that that “certain baseball agent” was Scott Boras and that, yes, he has stepped in to offer Lexi Altobelli an internship. Lexi Altobelli will rotate through marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office administration among other areas of Boras Corp.
Nice move, Scott.