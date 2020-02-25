Getty Images

Luis Severino to have Tommy John surgery

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 25, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
12 Comments

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman just told reporters that doctors have recommended Tommy John surgery for Luis Severino. Assuming they don’t get a second opinion, he’s done for the year.

Severino missed almost all of last season due to lat and shoulder issues. After making three regular season appearances and two postseason appearances — pitching a combined 20.1 innings in all — the expectation was that he’d get a full, regular offseason’s worth of rest and come back for 2020. Almost as soon as spring training began, however, he was shut down due to forearm soreness. It later came out that he had been experiencing that soreness since last year’s ALCS. He has spent the last several days in New York consulting with physicians.

Severino went 19-8 in 32 starts in 2018, posting a 3.39 ERA across 191.1 innings, after which he signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension. At the time it was derided by many as below-market, but given the risk posed to his career at this point, it looks like a fortunate safety net for the hurler. As it is, assuming he goes under the knife, he will have basically missed two seasons and, in all likelihood, a little bit of change before he pitches again.

As for the Yankees, they entered spring training believing that they’d have a rotation of Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, Masahrio Tanaka, Severino, and J.A. Happ, with the return of Domingo Germán once he returns from suspension. Now that Severino is out — and given that Paxton is out for 3-4 months due to back surgery as well — it’s Cole, Tanaka, Happ, Jordan Montgomery and . . . field.

Given the Yankees’ firepower they should still be OK, but their battle to fend off the Rays just got that much harder.

UPDATE:

The big question Brian Cashman and everyone in the Yankees needs to answer now is why a dye contrast MRI was not done before now given that Severino had been feeling discomfort since last fall. If this had been caught then, he could’ve at least had a mostly normal 2020-21 offseason and been ready for next year. As it is now, he likely won’t have a full 2021, even if everything goes right with surgery and rehab.

Tim Tebow homers in spring training game

Tim Tebow
Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 25, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
9 Comments

Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow hit a two-run home run during Tuesday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. It’s his first spring training home run since beginning his professional baseball career in late 2016.

Tebow, 32, is, of course, a former college football legend. He had a much-anticipated NFL career that ended up brief and disappointing, prompting a change of vocation. Tebow was passable with Double-A Binghamton in 2018, but the Mets promoted him to Triple-A for the 2019 season anyway. That was a mistake. Through 264 plate appearances, Tebow hit .163/.240/.255, ranking as the worst hitter in the minor leagues.

Tebow also walked along with the homer in three plate appearances on Tuesday. While it’s a solid early showing, Tebow participating with the other big leaguers or soon-to-be big leaguers in spring training is something of a sideshow. If he were a regular ballplayer working his way up the ranks, he likely would have been cut after last season. He certainly wouldn’t have been given an invitation to big league camp the next year.

There are aspects of the Tebow situation to respect: that he’s athletic and dedicated enough to attempt a professional career in another sport, for example. He moves tickets and merchandise. But one can’t help but wonder about the roster spot he’s holding that would otherwise go to a more deserving player.