Tim Tebow homers in spring training game

Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow hit a two-run home run during Tuesday afternoon’s Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. It’s his first spring training home run since beginning his professional baseball career in late 2016.
Tebow, 32, is, of course, a former college football legend. He had a much-anticipated NFL career that ended up brief and disappointing, prompting a change of vocation. Tebow was passable with Double-A Binghamton in 2018, but the Mets promoted him to Triple-A for the 2019 season anyway. That was a mistake. Through 264 plate appearances, Tebow hit .163/.240/.255, ranking as the worst hitter in the minor leagues.
Tebow also walked along with the homer in three plate appearances on Tuesday. While it’s a solid early showing, Tebow participating with the other big leaguers or soon-to-be big leaguers in spring training is something of a sideshow. If he were a regular ballplayer working his way up the ranks, he likely would have been cut after last season. He certainly wouldn’t have been given an invitation to big league camp the next year.
There are aspects of the Tebow situation to respect: that he’s athletic and dedicated enough to attempt a professional career in another sport, for example. He moves tickets and merchandise. But one can’t help but wonder about the roster spot he’s holding that would otherwise go to a more deserving player.
On Sunday night, we learned — thanks to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly and Zach Buchanan — some amusing albeit unsurprising news that Diamondbacks starter and former San Francisco Giant Madison Bumgarner has been competing in rodeos under a pseudonym. That pseudonym? Mason Saunders.
According to Bumgarner, “Mason” is simply a shortening of “Madison,” and “Saunders” is his wife’s maiden name. The lefty won $26,560 in a team-roping rodeo competition back in December, so it’s a hobby that Bumgarner both takes seriously and is good at, though he insists he ropes with his non-pitching hand.
Baseball Reference responded to the news by creating a “Team-Roping Rodeo Competition Winnings” section on Bumgarner’s player page, and adding his pseudonym as an “Alter Ego” in his biographical info.
The San Jose Giants, the club’s Single-A affiliate, also joined in on the fun, announcing on Tuesday that Excite Ballpark will host Mason Saunders Night on Friday, June 5. The club boasts a San Jose Giants/Rodeo shirsey giveaway, themed promotions, special items on the Turkey Mike’s BBQ menu, and prizes for some who dress up as their alias or alter ego. All fans who wear a Bumgarner jersey or a rodeo outfit to the ballpark will get two game tickets to a future San Jose Giants game as well.
Matt Alongi, the San Jose Giants vice president of marketing said, “This ain’t our first rodeo. The San Jose Giants are proud to celebrate one of their all-time greats with a fun-filled entertaining night at the ballpark. We want to make sure that Madison is not only remembered for what he did on the baseball field, but also celebrate his unique accomplishments in the rodeo arena. We hope that Mason will be able to join us but understand he may have other commitments at this time of the year.”
As far as minor league promotions go, this one is a home run. I just wonder if we’ll find the whole Mason Saunders saga as amusing in four months as we do right now. Internet memes move quickly.