Brett Gardner receives a protective order against a fan

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was awarded a protective order by a New York court yesterday.
Gardener had filed the request for the order last week against a woman named Gina Devasahayam, allegeing that she has “harassed and menaced” him and his family. Gardner also told the court that Devasahayam believes they have a personal relationship, but claimed in filings that they have never met in person. Devashayam claimed to the media that they had interacted on social media. In granting the request today the judge cited “the possibility of injury” and said she “could be a danger to Gardner and his family.” The judge gave Devashayam until later this week to present evidence that mitigates in favor of altering the protection order.
Gardner is entering his 13th season with the Yankees. This past offseason he signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with an option for 2021.
For better or worse, the Astros and its individual components are the villains of the 2020 season. Some of them, like Josh Reddick and Lance McCullers, have seemed to embrace that. George Springer, too, seems to want to shut the haters up, but he was spectacularly unsuccessful on Wednesday afternoon against the Mets.
Facing lefty Justin Wilson with two outs, Springer stepped to the plate in the top of the third inning for his second at-bat of the ballgame. Springer was lustily booed by fans in Port St. Lucie. Seemingly intent on proving the crowd wrong for booing him, Springer took a hefty cut at a first-pitch fastball. He swung out of his shoes trying to hit a home run, falling to a knee, much to the delight of the jeering crowd.
Springer would ground out to third base to end the inning. He later singled in the fifth inning, finishing the day 1-for-3.
At least, for the Astros, they have spring training to get all the jitters out of the way in their newfound role as the villain. It will be quite interesting to see their reception at road games during the regular season and, more importantly, during the playoffs — should they get there again.
