2021 World Baseball Classic dates, venues announced

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 25, 2020, 11:34 AM EST
Major League Baseball just announced the dates and venues for the 2021 World Baseball Classic

The fifth installment of the WBC, which will be played from March 9-23, 2021, will take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan, Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan, Taiwan, the Tokyo Dome, Chase Field in Phoenix, and Marlins Park in Miami.

In 2021 the field of teams will expand to 20 over the 16-team field which has been the case in the first four WBCs. The 16 teams that participated in the 2017 WBC – Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, Korea, Mexico, Puerto Rico, United States, and Venezuela – will be invited to return for 2021 and will be joined by four teams advancing from the 2020 Qualifiers, which will be held in Tucson, Arizona from March 13-25.

The 2021 WBC will feature pools of five teams in the first round for round-robin play. The top two teams in each of the four first round pools will advance to the quarterfinals, while the top two teams from each quarterfinal pool will advance to the Championship Round.

Taichung and Taoyuan will host Pool A contests at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium and Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium from March 9-13. This marks the second time that Taiwan will host WBC contests after doing so in 2013.

The Tokyo Dome, which has hosted pools in each of the previous four World Baseball Classics will again be home to first round (Pool B) and quarterfinal games in 2021. The quarterfinals on March 16-17 will feature the top two teams from Pool B along with the two teams advancing from Pool A in Taiwan.

Chase Field returns as a World Baseball Classic host in 2021 after serving as a first round venue in 2006 and 2013. The games for Pool C will be played from March 13-17.

Marlins Park, which has hosted games in each of the last two WBC tournaments, will become the first venue in event history to host games in all three rounds of a World Baseball Classic in the same year. Pool D of the first round will run from March 14-18. The North American quarterfinals, including the teams advancing from Pool C and D, will take place on March 19-March 20, while the semi-finals and finals will be played from March 21st-23rd.

Phillie Phanatic designers call new Phanatic an ‘affront’ to Phils fans

Phanatic
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 25, 2020, 11:58 AM EST
On Sunday the Philadelphia Phillies unveiled changes to their iconic mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. They were somewhat underwhelming. Significant enough to make people who really care a lot about the Phanatic notice and take issue but insignificant enough to make one wonder what the dang point was.

As we’ve written, there was a greater point to it all than just Phreshining up the Phanatic: there’s money and litigation at issue.

Specifically, the original creators of the Phanatic, Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, and the Phillies have been embroiled in a legal dispute for a year or two now. The short version: the Phillies purchased rights to the Phanatic in 1984, but under the Copyright Act, artists are allowed to renegotiate rights to their work after 35 years. Two years ago Erickson and Harrison served notice to the Phillies that they wished to do so. The Phillies sued, seeking a declaration that they can retain the rights to the Phanatic without reaching an agreement with the creators. The redesign, it seems, was an effort to demonstrate that the Phillies have changed him enough to where the creators no longer have a claim.

It all seems dubious to me. The Phanatic has been the Phanatic for a long time and no one things he’s really changed that much. It seems dubious to Erickson and Harrison too. They were down in Clearwater, Florida today and issued the following statement to the press. Via NBC Sports Philly:

“The Phillies lack of good faith in negotiating for an extension of the copyright assignment for the Phillie Phanatic is disappointing. But the unveiling of the so-called ‘new’ Phanatic on Sunday is an affront to our intellectual property rights and to Phillies fans everywhere.

“For more than 40 years, we have worked closely with the Phillies, making all the Phanatic costumes, providing artwork and ideas until June of 2018. The Phanatic has performed successfully for the Phillies and the city of Philadelphia for decades. The ‘business decision’ by the Phillies to roll out this ‘new’ Phanatic is a transparent attempt to deny us our rights under of the Copyright Act. We would love to have the real Phanatic continue with the Phillies.”

To be continued, I’m sure.