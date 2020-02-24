Getty Images

Wander Franco tops Keith Law’s top-100 prospects list

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 24, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
2 Comments

The Athletic’s Keith Law has released his 13th annual top-100 prospect list. According to Law, Rays shortstop Wander Franco is the number one prospect in all the land.

Franco signed with the Rays as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2017. He saw his first minor league action as a 17-year-old in the Appalachian League where he hit a blistering .351/.418/.587 in 61 games despite being young for the league. Last year he split time between A and high-A ball, batting a combined .327/.398/.487 between the Midwest and Florida Leagues in 114 games. I, personally, had the pleasure of watching him hit in a game for Princeton in 2018 and was amazed at how quick his hands were and how compact his swing was. He was simply outclassing every player on the field despite not being old enough to buy a pack of smokes.

Law notes his outstanding plate discipline — he walks a lot and doesn’t strike out very often – and believes that he can stick at shortstop, which makes him an even more valuable prospect.

Number two on the list: outfielder Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. Adell, who will turn 21 in April, hit .308/.390/.553 in Double-A last year before a 27-game stint in Triple-A. He’s a plus runner who plays center field and has the arm to handle a corner if needed. He also has plus power. Law believes he’ll need more time facing Triple-A pitching before he’s big league ready, but the Angels have a pretty decent center fielder at the moment so I suppose they’ll be OK for now.

If you want to know the other 98 of the top-100, you’ll have to read the article.

Blue Jays sign Marc Rzepczynski to minor league deal

Marc Rzepczynski
Ron Schwane/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
1 Comment

The Blue Jays announced on Monday the signing of lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. “Scrabble,” as he’s affectionately known, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Blue Jays in 2009-11.

Rzepczynski, 34, hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 2018. He struggled across 44 2/3 innings with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, last year. He posted a 5.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 28 walks.

While lefty relievers are always high in demand, it seems likely that Rzepczynski will begin the regular season in the minors and serve as organizational depth for the Blue Jays.