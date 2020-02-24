José Altuve loudly booed in his first spring training at bat

The Astros and sign-stealing has, quite obviously, been the story of the offseason. The basic news of the scandal has, quite understandably, led the headlines, but the response to the news on the part of Astros players and officials has managed to perpetuate it. What I originally figured would last only a few weeks before dying down has not, by any stretch of the imagination, died down.

In related news, the Houston Astros made the trip to Lakeland today to take on the Detroit Tigers in a spring training game. You’ll not be surprised that José Altuve, making his first trip to the plate this spring training, was given a less-than-warm greeting by Tigers fans:

Jose Altuve’s first appearance at the plate this spring. #astros pic.twitter.com/axIfy3G1ch — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020

And that’s coming from Tigers fans who probably have less to be excited about than any fan base in baseball at the moment. Imagine when fans who haven’t been beaten down by their own team’s futility and lack of hope greet the Astros.

