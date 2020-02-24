Getty Images

José Altuve loudly booed in his first spring training at bat

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 24, 2020, 1:40 PM EST
The Astros and sign-stealing has, quite obviously, been the story of the offseason. The basic news of the scandal has, quite understandably, led the headlines, but the response to the news on the part of Astros players and officials has managed to perpetuate it. What I originally figured would last only a few weeks before dying down has not, by any stretch of the imagination, died down.

In related news, the Houston Astros made the trip to Lakeland today to take on the Detroit Tigers in a spring training game. You’ll not be surprised that José Altuve, making his first trip to the plate this spring training, was given a less-than-warm greeting by Tigers fans:

And that’s coming from Tigers fans who probably have less to be excited about than any fan base in baseball at the moment. Imagine when fans who haven’t been beaten down by their own team’s futility and lack of hope greet the Astros.

Blue Jays sign Marc Rzepczynski to minor league deal

By Bill BaerFeb 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EST
The Blue Jays announced on Monday the signing of lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. “Scrabble,” as he’s affectionately known, spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Blue Jays in 2009-11.

Rzepczynski, 34, hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 2018. He struggled across 44 2/3 innings with the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate, last year. He posted a 5.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 28 walks.

While lefty relievers are always high in demand, it seems likely that Rzepczynski will begin the regular season in the minors and serve as organizational depth for the Blue Jays.